FIREDISC Cookers Retains Trusted Financial as Exclusive Financial Advisor for Strategic Growth Capital Initiative

Premium Outdoor Cooking Brand Seeks Capital Raise to Accelerate Market Expansion and Strategic Restructuring

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FIREDISC Cookers, a leader in outdoor cooking and the maker of the FIREDISC outdoor gas grill and portable propane cooking systems, announced it has retained Trusted Financial as its exclusive financial advisor to support a growth focused capital raise and the next phase of strategic expansion. FIREDISC designs and sells propane regulators, grill accessories, disk cookers, outdoor portable griddles, propane cooking discs, propane disk cookers, firedisc grills, firedisc lids, firedisc spatulas, firedisc accessories, firedisc wind guard helmets, fire disks, fire disc grills and outdoor cooking disc products through ecommerce and retailers including Ace Hardware, Buc-ee’s and Amazon.

FIREDISC’s momentum is fueled by strong demand across camping, tailgating, overlanding and backyard barbeque grill customers who rely on FIREDISC products for rugged performance, even heat distribution and fast setup. The company continues to expand its retail distribution, strengthen its direct-to-consumer reach and scale new product development across propane cooking discs, gas burners, cookers and accessories.

“Trusted Financial understands how to help a founder led outdoor cooking brand move with speed while protecting long term value,” said Griff Jaggard, President & CEO of FIREDISC. “We are sharpening our focus on growth, expanding partnerships with key retailers and building the next generation of FIREDISC products for customers who want durability, portability and American design. This initiative positions FIREDISC to reach more consumers and strengthen our leadership in outdoor cooking.”

Market Leadership and Growth Momentum

Since 2017, FIREDISC has become a category leader in portable propane cookers and outdoor cooking disc products supported by a loyal customer base drawn to the brand’s durability and versatility. FIREDISC has established:

• A strong retail footprint across major retailers including Ace Hardware, Buc-ee’s and Amazon

• A high performing ecommerce platform supported by recipes, tutorials and outdoor cooking content

• A complete product ecosystem including disc cookers, outdoor portable griddles, disco propane systems, disk fryers, propane cooking disks and a wide range of grill accessories

• A nationwide following of outdoor enthusiasts driven by bbq, barbeque grill performance and rugged cooking innovation

The company continues to expand its reach in the outdoor cooking, overlanding and recreational cooking segments through strategic retailer partnerships and a growing digital audience.

Capital Strategy and Growth Focus

The capital initiative with Trusted Financial will support FIREDISC’s long term objectives including:

• Scaling inventory to meet demand from retailers and direct customers

• Expanding retail distribution across North America

• Strengthening ecommerce, digital marketing and conversion optimization

• Accelerating new product development across cookers, propane cooking discs and accessories

• Reinforcing supplier relationships and operational capabilities

• Driving customer engagement through recipes, content and brand storytelling

“FIREDISC is a founder led business with a strong product lineup, a devoted customer base and a clear path to scale,” said Dan Posner, CEO of Trusted Financial. “The company’s brand strength, product innovation pipeline and expanding retail distribution create an attractive opportunity for investors.”

About FIREDISC

Headquartered in Katy, Texas, FIREDISC® is a leading national brand specializing in the design, manufacturing, distribution, and retail of innovative outdoor cooking products. From portable propane cookers and rugged accessories to heavy-duty utensils and apparel, FIREDISC® makes outdoor cooking accessible, effortless, and enjoyable for everyone—because time with family and friends is more precious than ever. Engineered to be both versatile and portable, FIREDISC® Cookers can handle any meal, anywhere you go. Whether it’s a quick dinner in the backyard or a weekend gathering on the move, FIREDISC® turns good food into great memories. Committed to matching the quality of their products with exceptional customer service, this family-owned, Texas-based company has cultivated a devoted nationwide following since its launch in 2017. From renowned outdoor enthusiasts to those who simply appreciate top-tier quality, durability, and versatility, FIREDISC® has become a trusted name in outdoor cooking. As they look to the future, FIREDISC® remains dedicated to creating superior products for those who love the outdoor lifestyle. Fire it Up and Gather ‘Round. Visit www.firedisccookers.com.

About Trusted Financial

Trusted Financial is a leading investment banking and M&A advisory firm providing comprehensive corporate finance services to clients worldwide. With over 20 years of experience, the firm specializes in growth capital advisory, private placements, and strategic transactions across diverse industries. Operating through Trusted Capital Partners and Trusted Ventures, Trusted Financial has facilitated over $130 million in debt and equity financing, delivering tailored financial solutions that help businesses achieve their strategic objectives and scale operations effectively. The firm maintains offices in Toronto, Winnipeg, Ottawa, and Vancouver. For more information, visit www.trustedfinancialcompany.com.

Trusted Financial has a referral partnership with Equivesto Canada Inc. Equivesto Canada Inc. is a registered Exempt Market Dealer in all provinces and territories of Canada.

