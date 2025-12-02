Nuclear Reactor Construction Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $67.17 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nuclear Reactor Construction Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The size of the nuclear reactor construction market has seen a significant expansion over the past few years. It is projected that it will increase from $51.41 billion in 2024 to $54.38 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The historic growth can be linked to factors such as amplified energy demands, augmented government backing for nuclear projects, continual investments in large-scale power generation, a greater emphasis on energy security, along with increasing urbanization and population expansion.

Strong expansion is anticipated in the nuclear reactor construction market over the forthcoming years, with its value expected to reach $67.18 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The surge during the forecast period is due to factors such as increased adoption of small modular reactors, the growing trend towards low-carbon energy, replacement of aging reactors, focus on sustainable baseload power and an increase in global collaborations for nuclear programs. The forecast period will also witness key trends such as advancements in reactor technology, ongoing innovation in modular construction, improvements in safety and waste management technologies, automation of construction processes and the development of next-generation nuclear technologies.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Nuclear Reactor Construction Market?

An increased demand for environmentally friendly power is predicted to stimulate the expansion of the nuclear reactor construction market. Clean energy, derived from renewable or low-emission resources, aids in lowering environmental impacts and diminishing greenhouse gas emissions. This demand is rising due to heightened consciousness about environmental sustainability, as this type of energy helps to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and tackle global warming. Nuclear reactors play a significant role in these eco-friendly initiatives by offering a dependable, large-scale, and low-carbon energy solution, which facilitates stable and sustainable power production. For example, the International Energy Agency, a France-based intergovernmental organization, revealed in June 2024 that the global investment in clean energy tallied up to $80 billion in 2024, a jump from $67 billion in the previous year, 2023. Consequently, the augmenting need for clean energy is fuelling the expansion of the nuclear reactor construction industry.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Nuclear Reactor Construction Market?

Major players in the Nuclear Reactor Construction Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Larson & Turbo Limited

• Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

• Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited

• Bechtel Corporation

• Fluor Corporation

• Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

• Doosan Enerbility Co. Ltd.

• China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC)

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Nuclear Reactor Construction Market?

The focal point of several major corporations in the nuclear reactor construction industry is advancing nuclear technology. This is often seen in the form of bilateral nuclear reactor development agreements which boost the development and propagation of advanced nuclear energy and future-generation reactor technologies. The term ""bilateral nuclear reactor development agreement"" denotes a legally binding pact between two independent countries with the aim of co-developing, building, or establishing nuclear reactor technologies. For example, in October 2025, Robert Fico, the Prime Minister of Slovakia, publicized a government-endorsed agreement with the United States to construct a new nuclear reactor at the Jaslovské Bohunice site located in western Slovakia. The envisaged reactor, projected to produce over 1,000 megawatts, is set to be completely state-controlled and poses a multi-billion-euro investment dedicated to enlarging Slovakia's nuclear energy capabilities. The initiative involves cooperation with U.S. nuclear technology suppliers and harmonizes with the regional trends of nuclear growth in Central and Eastern Europe, promoting energy safety, environmentally friendly electricity production, and extensive infrastructure modernization.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Nuclear Reactor Construction Market Growth

The nuclear reactor construction market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Reactor Type: Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR), Boiling Water Reactor (BWR), Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR), Gas-Cooled Reactor (GCR), Fast Neutron Reactor (FNR), Small Modular Reactor (SMR)

2) By Technology: Generation III Reactors, Generation IV Reactors, Advanced Reactor Technologies

3) By Construction Stage: Turnkey Contracts, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), Design-Build Contracts, Construction Management

4) By Application: Baseload Electricity Generation, Desalination And Process Heat, Marine Propulsion, Load Balancing And Peak Demand, District Heating And cogeneration

5) By End-User: Utilities, Government, Research Organizations, Others End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Pressurized Water Reactor: Two-Loop Pressurized Water Reactor, Three-Loop Pressurized Water Reactor, Four-Loop Pressurized Water Reactor, Advanced Pressurized Water Reactor

2) By Boiling Water Reactor: Natural Circulation Boiling Water Reactor, Forced Circulation Boiling Water Reactor, Advanced Boiling Water Reactor, Economic Simplified Boiling Water Reactor

3) By Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor: Horizontal Channel Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor, Vertical Channel Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor, Advanced Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor, Compact Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor

4) By Gas-Cooled Reactor: Carbon Dioxide Cooled Reactor, Helium Cooled Reactor, Advanced Gas-Cooled Reactor, High-Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactor

5) By Fast Neutron Reactor: Sodium Cooled Fast Reactor, Lead Cooled Fast Reactor, Gas Cooled Fast Reactor, Molten Salt Cooled Fast Reactor

6) By Small Modular Reactor: Light Water Small Modular Reactor, Fast Spectrum Small Modular Reactor, Molten Salt Small Modular Reactor, Gas Cooled Small Modular Reactor

View the full nuclear reactor construction market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nuclear-reactor-construction-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Nuclear Reactor Construction Market By 2025?

In 2024, the North American region dominated the nuclear reactor construction market. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate within the forecast period. The regions that the report on the nuclear reactor construction market encompasses include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

