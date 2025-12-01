Gastrointestinal Stents Market to Get an Explosive Growth | Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical

Gastrointestinal Stents Market

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Gastrointestinal Stents Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.85 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.27 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2025 to 2032. Gastrointestinal stents are minimally invasive devices designed to keep blocked areas of the digestive tract open, including the esophagus, biliary ducts, colon, and duodenum. Available options include self-expanding metal stents (SEMS), plastic stents, and newer biodegradable models.Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1756 Global Gastrointestinal Stents Market Key TakeawaysDemand remains especially high for self-expandable metallic stents (SEMS), with the target segment accounting for 62% of the market share in 2025.Benign strictures are likely to remain the most lucrative application for gastrointestinal stents over the forecast period.Hospitals segment is slated to account for 70% of the global gastrointestinal market share in 2025, driven by increasing procedural volumes and facility upgrades.North America is projected to dominate the global GI stents market with a share of 38% in 2025, owing to rising adoption of gastrointestinal stents for cancer treatment and strong presence of gastrointestinal stents manufacturers.Asia Pacific, with an estimated CAGR of over 10% in 2025, is poised to become a hotbed for gastrointestinal stent manufacturers, driven by increasing number of esophageal stent insertion procedures and high penetration of leading GI stents companies in nations like India.Rise in Gastrointestinal Cancers and Obstructive Disorders Fueling Market GrowthCoherent Market Insights’ latest gastrointestinal stents market analysis offers insights into major factors driving growth. Rising prevalence of gastrointestinal cancers and obstructive GI disorders, growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, increasing popularity of stent therapy for gastrointestinal diseases, and development of next-generation stent technologies are among the most prominent growth drivers.The global incidence of GI cancers and other chronic GI conditions like inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), benign strictures, and chronic pancreatitis is increasing significantly. This rise is driving demand for gastrointestinal stents, as many of these conditions require palliative or therapeutic interventions like stenting.According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), gastrointestinal (GI) cancers account for one in four cancer cases and one in three cancer deaths globally. As the burden of these conditions continues to rise, the demand for gastrointestinal stents is expected to grow proportionately.Gastrointestinal stents are widely used in the palliative care of patients with inoperable malignant obstructions. These medical devices have the tendency to immediately relieve symptoms like dysphagia or bowel obstruction, thereby improving the patient's comfort and quality of life.Black Friday Limited-Time Offer: Enjoy Up to 40% Discount on This Premium Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1756 High Risk of Complications and Regulatory Hurdles Limiting Market GrowthThe global gastrointestinal stents market forecast indicates robust future growth, owing to rising incidence of gastrointestinal cancer and increasing cases of obstructive GI disorders. However, high risk of complications and regulatory challenges might limit esophageal stents market expansion to some extent.GI stent placement can lead to complications such as stent migration, perforation, bleeding, re-obstruction, and infection. These risks make both patients and clinicians cautious about widespread adoption, which could reduce overall gastrointestinal stents market demand.Regulatory hurdles and long approval timelines for new stent technologies also negatively impact gastrointestinal stents market dynamics. Technologies like biodegradable stents and drug-eluting GI stents show promise but face stringent regulatory testing and slow approvals, slowing commercialization.Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Creating Growth AvenuesThere is a global shift toward minimally invasive endoscopic procedures because of advantages like shorter hospital stays, faster recovery, fewer complications, and lower overall treatment costs compared to open surgeries. This rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries is expected to create significant growth opportunities for manufacturers of gastrointestinal stents during the forecast period.Emerging Gastrointestinal Stents Market TrendsEmergence of next-generation stent technologies is providing a strong impetus for gastrointestinal stents market growth. As the focus shifts towards long-term performance and patient comfort, companies are developing novel stent technologies, including biodegradable stents, drug-eluting stents, and self-expanding metal stents (SEMS).Biodegradable gastrointestinal stents are especially gaining popularity because they naturally degrade within the body. Bioabsorbable stents eliminate the need for a secondary removal procedure and reduce complications associated with stent retrieval. Meanwhile, drug-eluting designs aim to prevent tumor ingrowth, reduce inflammation, and extend stent patency, further enhancing therapeutic effectiveness.Improvements in catheter technology and delivery systems simplify the insertion process, increase procedural accuracy, and reduce patient discomfort. Companies are also developing advanced robotic systems to improve GI care. For example, Olympus recently partnered with Revival Healthcare to develop an endoluminal GI robotics platform aimed at revolutionizing future gastrointestinal patient care.Adoption of advanced endoscopic techniques is expected to boost gastrointestinal stents market value during the forecast period. Advanced approaches such as endoscopic ultrasound-guided stenting are expanding the application of GI stents, especially for complex pancreaticobiliary diseases and drainage procedures. Emerging AI-enabled endoscopic tools may further support this trend in the coming years.Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1756 Analyst’s View“The global gastrointestinal stents market is poised for significant expansion, owing to rising prevalence of gastrointestinal cancers, increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, surging demand for endoscopic GI stents, and growing preference for endoscopic interventions,” said the senior analyst at CMI. “Additionally, continuous advancements in stent design, enhanced biocompatible materials, and the expanding use of self-expandable metal stents are expected to support market expansion in the coming years.”Competitor InsightsKey companies in the gastrointestinal stents market report:Medtronic plcBoston Scientific CorporationOlympus CorporationCook MedicalS&G BiotechNitinol Devices & Components, Inc.Micro-Tech Endoscopy USA, Inc.Becton Dickinson and CompanyLeufen Medical GmbHNanjing Micro-Tech Medical Company LimitedHangzhou Endovision Technology Co., Ltd.Key DevelopmentsIn October 2025, Olympus entered into an international distribution agreement with W. L. Gore & Associates to expand its EndoTherapy portfolio with the GOREVIABILBiliary Endoprosthesis. This move is expected to strengthen Olympus’s global presence in the gastrointestinal metal stent market.In October 2025, the U.S. FDA approved updated labeling for Medtronic’s Endurant stent-graft system. This approval removed the previous warning against using the device for treating ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysms (rAAA).In July 2024, CGBIO announced that its biliary ARISTENT stent received approval from Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA). This marks the first product introduced under the company’s ARISTENT gastrointestinal stent brand.About Us:Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

