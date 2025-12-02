New Product Forecasting Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market to Expand at a 28.4% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $5.69 Billion

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's New Product Forecasting Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The New Product Forecasting Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Worth?

In recent times, the market size for the new product forecasting artificial intelligence (AI) has seen substantial growth. A rise from $1.63 billion in 2024 to $2.09 billion in 2025 is anticipated, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.8%. This growth during the historic period is ascribed to factors such as the surging adoption of smart devices, increased demand for context-aware systems, expanding usage of internet of things (IoT)-based sensors, development of interconnected infrastructure, and heightened emphasis on personalized user experiences.

The size of the new product forecasting artificial intelligence (AI) market is anticipated to undergo substantial expansion in the years to come, inflating to $5.69 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.4%. The augmentation within this timeframe is attributed to the escalation of smart city initiatives, increased demand for AI-driven location services, heightened use of cloud-oriented ambient systems, more investments in context-aware computing, and an improved emphasis on user engagement. Prevailing trends within the forecast period encompass the evolution of AI-enabled predictive algorithms, creation of real-time demand sensing solutions, breakthroughs in machine learning for forecasting models, progress in integrating big data analytics with forecasting, and the maturation of cloud-native product forecasting platforms.

What Are The Factors Driving The New Product Forecasting Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

The rising focus on digital transformation is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the market for new product forecasting artificial intelligence (AI) in the future. Digital transformation is defined as the integration of digital technologies to enhance business workflows, optimize consumer experiences, and foster innovation throughout the organization. There's an upscale in digital transformation as there's an increasing requirement to provide quicker, more personalized, and seamless customer interactions to maintain a competitive edge. New product forecasting AI fortifies digital transformation by facilitating data-based decision-making, thus aiding businesses in more precise market demand prediction. By offering automation and real-time evaluations, it simplifies product launch planning, augmenting productivity, and mitigating risks related to innovative practices. For instance, in July 2024, the digital infrastructure program received a $535 million (£434 million) investment by 2022, as reported by the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based government institution, and is set to receive an additional $907 million (£736 million) for the 2023-2025 span. As such, the escalating emphasis on digital technology is spearheading the expansion of the new product forecasting AI market.

Who Are The Major Players In The New Product Forecasting Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

Major players in the New Product Forecasting Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Amazon Web Services Incorporated

• Google LLC

• Microsoft Corporation

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Salesforce Incorporated

• SAP SE

• Infor Incorporated

• Alteryx Incorporated

• Kinaxis Incorporated

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The New Product Forecasting Artificial Intelligence (AI) Sector?

Prominent corporations in the novel product forecasting sector of artificial intelligence (AI) are honing their focus on crafting hi-tech solutions like automatic trend adjustment, aimed at enhancing the precision and versatility of predictions for new product launches. Automatic trend adjustment involves AI-powered systems which automatically perceive and adapt to evolving market trends, consumer behavior and seasonal variations to amplify the accuracy of future product forecasts. In January 2025, for example, Belle AI, an AI-based company from the United States, rolled out their next-generation Like4Like analysis for new product predictions. This avant-garde platform harnesses advanced machine learning to carry out detailed, multi-aspect matches, pushing beyond elementary aspects like category or flavor to assess factors such as brand positioning, packaging design, and ingredient lists. The platform features automatic trend adjustment and scenario-modelling capabilities, thereby providing precise anticipations of a new product's potential market hold and sales growth without requiring substantial manual effort.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest New Product Forecasting Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Share?

The new product forecasting artificial intelligence (AI) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

4) By End-User: Retailers, Manufacturers, Distributors, E-Commerce, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Cloud-Based Solutions, On-Premise Solutions, Web-Based Platforms, Mobile Applications

2) By Hardware: Servers, Storage Devices, Networking Equipment, Processing Units

3) By Services: Professional Services, Managed Services, Consulting Services, Support And Maintenance Services



What Are The Regional Trends In The New Product Forecasting Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for new product forecasting AI, while Asia-Pacific is projected to have the quickest growth rate in the ensuing years. The market report encompasses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

