Network Telemetry Platform Market to Grow at 22.8% CAGR from 2025-2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Network Telemetry Platform Market Size And Growth?

The market size of the network telemetry platform has seen an exponential rise recently. The market, which was at $1.78 billion in 2024, is expected to ascend to $2.20 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2%. The growth in the historical period is owing to a rise in the need for visibility of network performance, an uptake in the incorporation of cloud-centric business models, an enhancement in the complexity of networks across different organizations, a spike in data traffic owing to digital transformations, growth of remote and hybrid work systems, along with escalating regulatory standards for network surveillance.

The market size for the network telemetry platform is anticipated to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years, reaching a valuation of $5.0 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 22.8%. This predicted growth over the forecasted period is largely due to an increased focus on active network management, growing demand for real-time network analytics, a heightened interest in enhancing service reliability, a rise in digital infrastructure investments, the expansion of large enterprise networks, and an increase in distributed application environments adoption. Main trends during this projected period encompass enhancements in real-time telemetry analytics technology, breakthroughs in automated anomaly detection systems, innovative strides in predictive network performance modelling, enhancements in cohesive telemetry data platforms, R&D in scalable telemetry architecture, and progress in intelligent traffic pattern analysis.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Network Telemetry Platform Market?

The network telemetry platform market's growth is expected to surge due to the increasing need for real-time network monitoring. The continuous inspection and evaluation of network data for the detection of performance hitches, variants in latency, or security abnormalities are all part of real-time network telemetry. The ever-increasing intricacy and traffic volume on contemporary networks necessitate continuous visibility to ensure maximum performance, dependability, and security. A network telemetry platform aids real-time network surveilling by assembling and scrutinizing data from network gadgets in real time, offering immediate insights, preemptive anomaly detection, and enhanced operational effectiveness. In July 2024, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a France-based global body pushing for economic development and digital infrastructure advancement, stated that fibre connections made up 42% of fixed broadband subscriptions across OECD nations by the end of 2023. This was an increase from 38% the previous year. Additionally, 5G accounted for 28% of mobile broadband subscriptions, showing a 9% rise compared to 2022's end. As a result, the growing need for real-time network monitoring is contributing towards the network telemetry platform market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Network Telemetry Platform Market?

Major players in the Network Telemetry Platform Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Verizon Communications Inc.

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• Broadcom Inc.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

• Nokia Corporation

• Arista Networks Inc.

• Keysight Technologies Inc.

• Datadog Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Network Telemetry Platform Market?

Key players in the network telemetry platform market are shifting their attention towards the incorporation of AI-based network monitoring techniques like agentic AI, aiming to improve decision-making processes, network visibility, and operational efficiency. Agentic AI, a superior form of artificial intelligence, offers autonomous reasoning, context-based decision-making, and independent data analysis, thereby offering proactive guidance and actions. Such capabilities include real-time analysis, anomaly detection, and automatic optimization of network operations. As an example, Gigamon Inc., a US network visibility and analytics company, introduced Gigamon Insights in September 2025. This is an agentic AI-led platform meant to provide instantaneous, contextual recommendations for network, security, and cloud operations teams. The platform is integrated with AI-assisted decision support, Gigamon’s in-depth observability pipeline, and automated correlation of packet, flow, and metadata telemetry. Gigamon Insights boosts real-time threat detection, operational automation, and visibility throughout hybrid cloud infrastructures, thus aiding organizations in improving network reliability and hastening incident response.

How Is The Network Telemetry Platform Market Segmented?

The network telemetry platform market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Application: Performance Monitoring, Security And Compliance, Fault Management, Network Optimization, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Telecommunications, Information Technology (IT) And Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS), Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Government, Manufacturing, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Solutions: Network Performance Monitoring, Network Traffic Analysis, Network Troubleshooting Tools, Network Configuration Management, Network Security Monitoring, Data Visualization Dashboards

2) By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation And Integration Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Managed Services, Training And Education Services, Professional Services

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Network Telemetry Platform Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for network telemetry platforms. Moving forward, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth. The 2025 Global Market Report for Network Telemetry Platform includes detailed analysis of the following regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

