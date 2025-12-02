Low-Carbon Concrete Market to Reach USD $14.38 Billion by 2029 at 12% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Low-Carbon Concrete Market?

In recent times, the size of the low carbon concrete market has swiftly expanded. The market is projected to rise from $8.13 billion in 2024 to $9.14 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The significant growth during the historic period can be credited to factors such as increasing focus on sustainability goals by corporations, growing investments in eco-friendly construction materials, heightened attention on reducing the carbon footprint of buildings, rising knowledge among architects and engineers, and the advancement of global standards and certifications for low-carbon construction materials.

The low carbon concrete market size is projected to experience a swift expansion in the coming years, achieving a value of $14.38 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period is linked to factors such as rigorous environmental laws, escalating requirement for environmentally-friendly building substances, increasing awareness about climate change, government initiatives encouraging eco-conscious construction initiatives, and a rise in the undertaking of sustainable infrastructure projects. Key influencing trends during this forecast period comprise the progression in technology for cement substitutes, breakthroughs in carbon capture techniques, advancements in concrete recycling, studies and development of low carbon binders, and an increased use of supplementary cementitious materials.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Low-Carbon Concrete Global Market Growth?

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Low-Carbon Concrete Market?

Major players in the Low-Carbon Concrete Global Market Report 2025 include:

• China National Building Material Company Limited

• CRH plc

• LafargeHolcim Ltd.

• Adani Group

• CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

• Siam Cement Group Public Company Limited

• Sika AG

• UltraTech Cement Ltd.

• Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

• Vicat Group

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Low-Carbon Concrete Market?

Key businesses involved in the low carbon concrete industry are prioritizing the creation of technological progress, for example, the low-clinker concrete component, in an effort to diminish environmental effects, all the while upholding structural robustness and long-lastingness. Adding a low-clinker concrete add-on knocks back the cement clinker substance in concrete, reducing CO₂ discharges and promoting sustainability, with no sacrifice to strength. Taking one example, CHRYSO Inc, a construction firm rooted in France, unveiled EnviroMix in July 2023. This is the initial ever universal assortment of admixture fixes and services targeted at curating low-carbon concrete. It fuels the development of early strength, expediting the course of construction and bringing about savings, whilst implementing larger quantities of sustainable supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs). Moreover, EnviroMix has digital resources that aid the measurement and enhancement of the environmental influence of assorted concrete components. Its mission is to aid the construction sector's transition towards dependable, high-performance concrete solutions that align with sustainable, low-carbon builder methods.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Low-Carbon Concrete Market Report?

The low-carbon concrete market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC)-Based, Portland Limestone Cement (PLC)-Based, Geopolymer Concrete

2) By Product Type: Ready-Mix Concrete, Precast Concrete, Prefabricated Products, Other Product Type

3) By Material: Fly Ash-Based, Slag-Based, Limestone Calcined Clay Cement, Recycled Aggregates, Other Material

4) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure

5) By End-User: Construction, Transportation, Energy, Other End-User

Subsegments:

1) By Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC)-Based: Low-Clinker Ordinary Portland Cement, Sulfate-Resistant Ordinary Portland Cement, Rapid-Hardening Ordinary Portland Cement

2) By Portland Limestone Cement (PLC)-Based: Blended Portland Limestone Cement, High-Limestone Portland Limestone Cement, Moderate-Limestone Portland Limestone Cement

3) By Geopolymer Concrete: Fly Ash-Based, Slag-Based, Hybrid

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Low-Carbon Concrete Industry?

In 2024, North America dominated the low carbon concrete market, with Asia-Pacific foreseen to exhibit the most rapid growth in the projected timeframe. The Low-Carbon Concrete Global Market Report 2025 includes a detailed account of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

