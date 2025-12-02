Mobile Network Outsourcing Market Drivers 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

Mobile Network Outsourcing Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Mobile Network Outsourcing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Mobile Network Outsourcing Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, the mobile network outsourcing market size has seen significant growth. The market is projected to expand from $23.91 billion in 2024 to $26.73 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The surge during the historical period can be associated with a growing need for network optimization, heightened adoption of managed services, the escalating complexity of mobile networks, the spread of 4G networks, and increasing pressure on operational costs.

Rapid expansion is anticipated in the mobile network outsourcing market in the upcoming years, with predictions reaching $41.30 billion by 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The growth during the forecast period is due to an increased need for 5G network implementation, a rising demand for affordable network management, a growing preference for cloud-based network solutions, expansion of IoT and connected devices, and a heightened emphasis on the quality and dependability of services. Notable trends during this period encompass automation and AI advancements, breakthroughs in cloud-native network management, progress in edge computing, ongoing research and development in 5G technologies and beyond, and the execution of advanced analytics for enhancing network optimization.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Mobile Network Outsourcing Market?

The growth of the mobile network outsourcing market is projected to accelerate due to the increasing mobile data traffic. Mobile data traffic is defined as the amount of data sent via cellular connections over mobile networks, encompassing components like internet browsing, app usage, messaging, and video streaming. There's an upsurge in mobile data traffic, driven by the extensive usage of smartphones and bandwidth-demanding applications such as cloud services and video streaming. Mobile network outsourcing aids in managing this surge by allowing operators to entrust network operations to expert service providers, enhancing efficiency and capacity management. A 2024 report from Ericsson, a telecommunication company based in Sweden, predicts that by 2030, 5G networks will bear 80% of all mobile data traffic, a notable leap from 34% in 2024. Consequently, the surge in mobile data traffic is propelling the mobile network outsourcing market's expansion.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Mobile Network Outsourcing Market?

Major players in the Mobile Network Outsourcing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Verizon Communications Inc.

• AT&T Inc.

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Accenture plc

• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• NTT DATA Corporation

• Tata Consultancy Services Limited

• Fujitsu Limited

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Mobile Network Outsourcing Market?

Major firms in the mobile network outsourcing landscape are concentrating on crafting strategic collaborations with tech providers to infuse superior platforms that bolster network efficiency, facilitate smooth 5G connectivity, and simplify procedures such as activation, billing, and consumer support, therefore boosting service provision. Strategic collaborations are partnerships formed by companies to utilize each other's robustness and achieve mutual business aspirations. For example, Omni Fiber, an Internet service provider based in the US, unveiled Omni Mobile in collaboration with Reach, a US-based telecommunications firm, in August 2025. This new wireless service provides nationwide coverage and 5G speeds, featuring adaptable plans starting from $15 monthly, inclusive of an unlimited data alternative, enabling customers to retain their existing phones and numbers. By tapping into Reach's technological platform, Omni Fiber can conveniently handle activation, billing, and customer assistance while retaining complete brand authority. This launch broadens Omni Fiber's connectivity assortment by merging mobile and fiber internet services to offer uninterrupted, superior quality connectivity. It also underscores the escalating cooperation between ISPs and tech partners in simplifying mobile network services.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Mobile Network Outsourcing Market Growth

The mobile network outsourcing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Network Management, Infrastructure Management, Operations And Maintenance

2) By Network Type: 2G Or 3G, 4G Or LTE, 5G

3) By Deployment Model: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

4) By End-User: Telecom Operators, Enterprises

Subsegments:

1) By Network Management: Network Planning And Optimization, Network Performance Monitoring, Fault Management, Configuration Management, Security Management, Service Quality Management

2) By Infrastructure Management: Tower And Site Maintenance, Energy Management, Equipment Installation And Commissioning, Asset Management, Backhaul Management

3) By Operations And Maintenance: Field Operations Support, Preventive And Corrective Maintenance, Network Operation Center (NOC) Services, Software Upgrades And Patches, Troubleshooting And Technical Support

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Mobile Network Outsourcing Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Mobile Network Outsourcing, North America led as the region with the largest market. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will exhibit the fastest growth within the forecasted period. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

