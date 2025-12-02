Mobile Cattle Handling System Market CAGR to be at 8.2% from 2025 to 2029 | $1.58 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

Mobile Cattle Handling System Global Market Report 2025

Mobile Cattle Handling System Global Market Report 2025

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Mobile Cattle Handling System Market?

The market for mobile cattle handling systems has been progressively expanding in the past few years. It is projected to escalate from a value of $1.07 billion in 2024 to reach $1.16 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This growth during the historic period can be traced back to factors such as the increasing uptake of automated cattle handling systems, heightened consciousness about animal welfare methods, the surge in demand for competent farm operations, the rise in investments towards livestock infrastructure, and the growing attraction towards easily movable equipment.

There is a predicted robust expansion in the mobile cattle handling system market size over the coming years. It is projected to reach $1.59 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The escalation during the forecast period is likely due to a rising demand for sustainable farming methods, an increased attention to animal health surveillance and traceability, expansive government subsidies and incentives, a growing awareness of farming techniques resilient to climate change, and enhanced export prospects for livestock products. Foreseen trends within the forecast period encompass technological breakthroughs in digital scales and e-ID readers, forward-thinking mobile-controlled platforms, advancements in bluetooth livestock management systems, rigorous research and experimentation in precision livestock farming, and novel automated cattle handling equipment.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Mobile Cattle Handling System Market?

Anticipated growth in the mobile cattle handling system market is being driven by the increased consumption of dairy products. This rise in consumption is connected to heightened health awareness amongst consumers who are recognizing the nutritional benefits of dairy products like milk, cheese, and yogurt. By providing a safer and more efficient way to manage cattle, the mobile cattle handling system enhances dairy productivity, resulting in healthier livestock and superior dairy products. As an example, the United States Department of Agriculture, disclosed in November 2024, that milk consumption projections by FAS/Canberra had been slightly adjusted upwards by 0.2%, amounting to 2.46 million metric tons. This is a 0.7% rise from the consumption rate noted in 2023. Consequently, the increasing consumption of dairy products is fuelling the expansion of the mobile cattle handling system market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Mobile Cattle Handling System Market?

• Hi-Hog Farm And Ranch Equipment Ltd.

• Priefert Manufacturing Company. Inc

• Arrowquip

• Powder River Inc.

• W-W Manufacturing Co. Inc.

• Clipex Fencing And Stockyards Ltd.

• David Ritchie Ltd.

• Moly Manufacturing LLC

• ProWay Livestock Equipment Pty Ltd.

• Behlen Manufacturing Co.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Mobile Cattle Handling System Industry?

Leading firms in the mobile cattle handling system marketplace are concentrating on creating inventive solutions like mobile towable cattle crush and race units to improve livestock management efficacy and animal welfare on farms. These mobile towable cattle crush and race units, which are portable livestock management systems affixed to trailers, enable farmers to safely restrain, sort, and transport cattle for various purposes such as treatment, weighing or loading. To illustrate, in January 2023, the Canada-based Arrowquip Manufacturing Ltd introduced the Q Catch 748 and Q Catch 7416 mobile cattle handling units. These towable systems come equipped with a manual squeeze crush, a modifiable cattle race for smooth flow, gates that open fully for better access, a tractor tow bar and jacks for swift setup. They also carry lifetime guarantees on crucial parts like the rubber floor and headgate locks. These units facilitate cattle handling either directly in the field or at different yards, mitigating transit stress and enhancing workflow, while upholding the structural durability and access of traditional stationary systems.

What Segments Are Covered In The Mobile Cattle Handling System Market Report?

The mobile cattle handling system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Portable Cattle Handling Systems, Mobile Cattle Crushes, Mobile Cattle Races, Mobile Cattle Pens, Others Product Types

2) By Application: Dairy Farms, Beef Farms, Livestock Markets, Veterinary Clinics, Others Applications

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Online Retail, Distributors, Others Distribution Channels

4) By End-User: Commercial Farms, Small And Medium Farms, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Portable Cattle Handling Systems: Lightweight Systems, Modular Systems, Foldable Systems, Trailer-Mounted Systems

2) By Mobile Cattle Crushes: Hydraulic Crushes, Manual Crushes, Adjustable Crushes, Trailer-Mounted Crushes

3) By Mobile Cattle Races: Straight Races, Curved Races, Modular Races, Portable Races

4) By Mobile Cattle Pens: Temporary Pens, Modular Pens, Foldable Pens, Trailer-Mounted Pens

5) By Others Product Type: Sorting Gates, Weighing Systems, Loading Ramps, Veterinary Handling Equipment

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Mobile Cattle Handling System Market?

In 2024, North America emerged as the leading region in the global market for mobile cattle handling systems, and its growth status is forecast to increase. This market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

