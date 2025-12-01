'Blanc de Chine' : An Exceptional Exhibition Celebrating the 10th Anniversary of Dehua as the World Capital of Ceramics

Blanc de Chine – Dehua Porcelain : An Exceptional Exhibition in Paris Celebrating the 10th Anniversary of Dehua as the World Capital of Ceramics

Showcasing these works in France celebrates a long-standing Sino-French friendship and reaffirms the unique role of porcelain as a cultural bridge between civilizations” — Fang Junqin

PARIS, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of the 2025 Basi World Peace Forum, the Dehua-Hui’an Arts and Culture Week was held in Paris from November 17 to 24. The week-long cultural program culminated in the grand opening of the exhibition, “Blanc de Chine – Dehua Porcelain in Paris,” at the Chinese Cultural Center in France. The inauguration also celebrated the 10th anniversary of Dehua County’s designation as the “World Capital of Ceramics” by the UNESCO World Crafts Council.This landmark exhibition celebrated not only the millennia-old heritage of Dehua porcelain but also the enduring cultural and artistic ties between China and France.The exhibition, whicn spanned the millennia-old histrory of ceramic artistry, showcased the unique historical connection between Dehua and Paris. It was in the French capital that Dehua’s celebrated white porcelain—renowned for its purity, translucence, and refined craftsmanship—was famously given the name “Blanc de Chine.” The term, literally “Chinese White,” has since become an emblem of cross-cultural dialogue and a lasting symbol of artistic exchange between East and West.The exhibition was organized alongside a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of Dehua’s designation as the World Capital of Ceramics. Speaking at the event, Fang Junqin, Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party of Dehua County Committee, emphasized the importance of cultural exchanges between the two countries. He stated, “Showcasing these works in France celebrates a long-standing Sino-French friendship and reaffirms the unique role of porcelain as a cultural bridge between civilizations.”Saad Al-Qaddumi, President of the World Crafts Council, addressed the event via video, highlighting the lasting impact of Dehua porcelain on European cultural history. He expressed hope that the exhibition would serve as “a new starting point for strengthening creativity, cooperation, and mutual understanding between Europe and China.” His remarks underscored the international significance of Dehua porcelain as both an artistic emblem and a bridge for cultural diplomacy.The seven-day exhibition presented 76 exquisite white porcelain pieces, ranging from traditional masterpieces to contemporary designs. Each piece embodied the distinctive qualities that have made Dehua porcelain renowned worldwide: as white as snow, luminous as a mirror, thin as paper, and resonate as a chime. Visitors were invited to experience the refined beauty, technical mastery, and aesthetic subtlety that continue to define “Blanc de Chine” as a timeless symbol of artistic excellence.In parallel with the exhibition, Dehua County signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Basi Public Welfare Alliance, paving the way for new international collaborations in both culture and industry. This partnership marks a meaningful step toward fostering cross-border exchanges, promoting mutual understanding, and strengthening economic and cultural ties on a global scale.Through this exhibition, Dehua seeks to highlight “Blanc de Chine” not only as a celebrated artistic tradition but also as a symbol of peace, friendship, and dialogue. By showcasing the cultural, historical, and aesthetic significance of Dehua porcelain, the event contributes to a deeper appreciation of shared human heritage, encouraging continued dialogue, cooperation, and mutual enrichment between civilizations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.