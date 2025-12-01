Anima by Pietro Luigi Verona Wins Silver in A' Furniture Design Awards

Anima by Pietro Luigi Verona

Brazilian designer Pietro Luigi Verona's nature-inspired armchair Anima recognized with prestigious Silver A' Design Award in Furniture Design category

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of furniture design, has announced Pietro Luigi Verona 's Anima armchair as a Silver Award winner in the Furniture Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of Anima's innovative design within the furniture industry, positioning it as a noteworthy contribution to the advancement of design standards and practices.Anima's recognition with the A' Furniture Design Award is not only a testament to its exceptional design but also underscores its relevance to the needs and trends of the furniture industry. By drawing inspiration from the playful and symmetrical forms found in nature, Anima offers users a unique and uplifting experience, aligning with the growing demand for furniture that enhances well-being and connects individuals with the natural world.What sets Anima apart is its meticulous design process, which involved immersive observation of Brazil's diverse flora and fauna. Pietro Luigi Verona's hands-on approach, from sketching organic lines to crafting the wooden armchair's base, ensures that the essence of nature is authentically translated into the final product. The result is a striking silhouette that combines playful features with elegant, organic lines, offering both visual and emotional comfort to users.This recognition from the A' Furniture Design Award serves as a catalyst for Pietro Luigi Verona to continue exploring the intersection of nature and design. By showcasing the potential of drawing inspiration from the natural world, Anima opens up new avenues for the brand to innovate and create furniture that not only meets functional needs but also enhances the user's experience and connection with their environment.Pietro Luigi Verona designed the award-winning Anima armchair.Interested parties may learn more about the Anima armchair and its designer at:About Pietro Luigi VeronaPietro Luigi Verona is a Brazilian furniture designer of Italian descent who infuses his creations with the energy and joy of his childhood. Drawing inspiration from nature and past decades, Verona's furniture pieces aim to bring happiness to people's homes. As the owner of his own brand, he oversees the creation and distribution of his original designs, which are sold both in Brazil and internationally.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and pushing the boundaries of design practice. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving projects are honored. Winning the Silver A' Design Award in the Furniture Design category is a testament to a design's exceptional functionality, aesthetic appeal, and originality.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://furniture-award.com

