Demand for Incident Response Automation Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $13.06 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Incident Response Automation Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Incident Response Automation Market Be By 2025?

The market size for incident response automation has seen impressive growth in the past few years. The market value is projected to escalate from $4.81 billion in 2024 to $5.89 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4%. Factors contributing to its growth during the previous period include a rise in cyberattack incidents, stricter regulatory compliance demands, the growing shift towards cloud-based infrastructures, heightened awareness of the reputation risks following data breaches, and the escalating cost of cybersecurity incidents.

Expectations suggest a surge in the incident response automation market in the coming years. Forecasts predict the market will expand to a $13.07 billion industry by 2029, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1%. This leap can be credited to a growing need for immediate incident containment, increased use of incident response automation systems, expansion of managed incident response services, and a greater investment in cybersecurity infrastructure to address rising insider threat detection needs. Key trends for this period include the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning within incident response automation, advancements in cloud-based incident response solutions, developments in automated playbook execution technology, innovative endpoint detection and response (EDR) integration with incident response, and improved threat intelligence and collaborative sharing owing to technology.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Incident Response Automation Market Landscape?

Who Are The Top Players In The Incident Response Automation Market?

Major players in the Incident Response Automation Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Google LLC

• Microsoft Corp.

• IBM Corporation

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Broadcom Inc.

• Palo Alto Networks Inc.

• Fortinet Inc.

• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

• CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

• Trellix

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Incident Response Automation Market?

Key players in the incident response automation market are focusing on creating security information and event management platforms powered by artificial intelligence. This includes incident response automation, with the aim of enhancing real-time threat identification, speeding up correction methods, and boosting operational efficiency in complex IT settings. These platforms incorporate artificial intelligence to gather, examine, and associate security data from a variety of sources. For example, in July 2025, Rapid7, a firm based in the US that focuses on threat detection and exposure management, introduced Incident Command. This is a next-generation security information and event management (SIEM) platform powered by artificial intelligence that brings together threat detection, exposure management, and automation to enhance the methods through which security teams detect, examine and respond to cyber threats. This platform incorporates artificial intelligence workflows trained on real-world SOC playbooks, combines threat intelligence, and context of an attack surface to offer a streamlined experience for analysts. It has a 99.93% accuracy in automating the triage process, consolidates previously separate functions such as SIEM, SOAR, and ASM, and empowers security teams to react to threats in a faster and more efficient manner.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Incident Response Automation Market

The incident response automation market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Government, Information Technology (IT) And Telecom, Retail, Energy And Utilities, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Threat Detection, Threat Analysis, Incident Management, Automation Orchestration, Reporting And Analytics

2) By Hardware: Network Appliances, Security Gateways, Data Storage Devices, Monitoring Equipment, Endpoint Devices

3) By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Managed Services, Training And Support, Maintenance Services

Incident Response Automation Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the incident response automation market globally. It's projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The global market report 2025 details various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

