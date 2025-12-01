Tahaluf and Saudi Water Authority Partner to Deliver IDWS 2025, Driving Global Water Innovation

Tahaluf and Saudi Water Authority Partner Driving Global Water Innovation

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Saudi Water Authority (SWA) and Tahaluf have announced an agreement to co-organise the 2025 edition of the Innovation-Driven Water Sustainability Conference (IDWS), reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a global hub for water innovation and sustainability, bringing together experts, innovators, and policymakers in the water sector.Held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Governor of Makkah Region, IDWS 2025 represents a strategic platform for advancing practical solutions to global water challenges. This collaboration reflects growing international confidence in Saudi Arabia’s leadership and its commitment to shaping the future of water sustainability.Since its inception in 2022, IDWS has grown year after year, attracting participants from more than 40 countries. The 2025 edition marks a significant expansion, with registrations expected to exceed 5,000 participants from over 120 countries, underscoring the conference’s impact as a leading global forum for innovation and dialogue.The conference will feature an expanded program of global speakers, interactive hackathons (Miyahthon), the Global Prize for Innovation in Water (GPIW), and a dynamic exhibition showcasing next-generation water solutions. In addition, IDWS will host leading global and local brands, including Siemens, ABB, Toray, Tasnee Oman, TOYOBO MC Middle East Industries, National Water Company, LCGPA, KSB, Rawafid Industrial, and Kindasa—representing the full spectrum of innovation from advanced desalination technologies to AI-powered utilities, circular economy applications, and next-generation water solutions.Tahaluf reaffirmed its commitment to delivering an exceptional edition of IDWS 2025 in partnership with the Saudi Water Authority, a unique initiative that strengthens Saudi Arabia’s role as a center for innovation and sustainability in this vital sector.Annabelle Mander, Executive Vice President at Tahaluf, stated: “We are honored to partner with the Saudi Water Authority to advance the Innovation-Driven Water Sustainability Conference. This collaboration reflects our shared vision of positioning Saudi Arabia at the forefront of global water innovation. Together, we aim to create an unparalleled platform that drives meaningful dialogue and solutions in water sustainability.”-End-Media Contacts:Yazeed AlnuwaysirSaudi Water AuthorityEmail: yalnuwaysir@swa.gov.saFayrouz Hassounah – PR ManagerTahaluf Events LimitedEmail: press.IDWS@Tahaluf.comAbout the Saudi Water Authority (SWA):The Saudi Water Authority is the Kingdom’s regulatory body responsible for overseeing and developing water-related businesses and services, with a focus on sustainability and alignment with the National Water Strategy.About Tahaluf:Headquartered in Riyadh, Tahaluf brings together strategically important commercial communities from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the wider Gulf region, and from around the world to a portfolio of world-class exhibitions and digital platforms.Tahaluf is a joint venture partnership between Informa PLC, the world’s largest trade show organiser, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), and Events Investment Fund (EIF). Sela, the Saudi-owned event production company renowned for its creation of spectacular event experiences, intends to join the joint venture in the near future.Tahaluf is responsible for the award-winning tech events LEAP & DeepFest, as well as 24 Fintech, the Global Health Exhibition, Cityscape Global, Black Hat MEA and CPHI. For more information about Tahaluf, visit https://tahaluf.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.