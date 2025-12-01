Softtrix Digital Marketing Academy Opens in Mohali with Assured In-House Job Opportunities for Top Learners

MOHALI, INDIA, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the demand for digital marketers across the world is increasing expeditiously. Softtrix Digital Marketing Academy has opened in Mohali, and follows structured digital marketing training programs along with in-house job placement opportunities for its top-eligible learners. The training modules will help candidates to bridge their widening skill gap in the digital marketing realm. They will build their expertise by working on real client projects, supported learning hours, expert-led sessions, and practical industry exposure.Why Has Digital Marketing Training Become Essential?Based on multiple workforce reports, India is expected to need over 20-25 lakh digital marketing professionals by 2030, especially in the specialized domains such as analytics, paid advertising, content strategy, and AI-assisted marketing. As the market accelerates its shift to digital platforms, the need for professionals trained in SEO, PPC advertising, social media marketing, analytics, and AI-led marketing practices has increased sharply.The industry demands professional skills in multiple marketing niches, such as:- Search Engine Optimization (SEO)- Pay-Per-Click (PPC) advertising- Social media strategy- Content development- Performance analytics- AI-driven marketing toolsDespite having a high demand for talent, companies are struggling to find employees who are prepared for real-world opportunities. As many applicants possess theoretical knowledge but lack the hands-on understanding which is required to manage live campaigns, analysis over performance data, and adapt to the platform’s updates cause hiring challenges arise.A Program Built Around Practical LearningWith a strong focus on practical learning, the academy significantly bridges the gap between theoretical understanding and applied digital marketing skills. Learners work on real tasks, build live campaign structures, and analyze performance metrics that mirror real-world marketing environments.Stipend After Completion of First 3 Months of TrainingDigital Academy works on a 6-month structured learning and performance model where, after completion of 3 months of training, the best-performing candidates of the academy start receiving a monthly stipend as a part of their continued practical engagement.In-House Job Opportunities for Top-Performing CandidatesUpon completing 6 months of training with us, the high-performing candidates of our academy become eligible for in-house job opportunities within Softtrix’s digital operations team.A Step Forward for Mohali’s Growing Digital EcosystemMohali has emerged as a growing hub for digital and technology-related talent. And now the opening of the digital marketing academy adds momentum to create learning opportunities while supporting local workforce development.Key Features of the Digital Training Program- Practical learning through real client assignments- Industry-standard tools and dashboards- Flexible weekday/weekend batches- Dedicated mentorship from experienced professionals- Performance reviews and progress tracking- Exposure to current trends like AI automation, voice search, and performance data analytics- Guidance and support in exploring different digital marketing career paths to help candidates choose the right direction for long-term growthWho Can Apply to the Digital Marketing Training Program?- Fresh graduates looking for job-ready skills- Students exploring digital careers- Working professionals seeking upskilling- Freelancers aiming to expand service offerings.- Career switchers entering the digital field.Mission Behind Softtrix Digital Marketing AcademyGurpreet Singh, head of Softtrix Digital Marketing Academy, said, “ Our mission is to build a learning ecosystem where students don’t just study digital marketing, they experience it. We want every learner to walk in with curiosity and walk out with confidence and hands-on talent to take on real-world marketing challenges from day one.”The academy aims to reduce the skills gap between educational learning and employer expectations, delivering the practical exposure that aligns with the evolving digital landscape. It also aims to offer assistance to Mohali’s increasing contribution to tech innovation. The academy demonstrates a step towards preparing India’s digital workforce for the next decade of innovation.If you would like to gain further insights about our Digital Marketing Academy, we invite you to explore our website and learn more about our offerings, along with how we can support you in building a brighter, stronger career.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.