Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina unveils Centre for Quantum Computing and Technology at UKZN

The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Nomalungelo Gina, today unveiled the Centre for Quantum Computing and Technology (CQCtec) at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, describing it as a historic milestone for South Africa and the African continent.

Speaking at the university’s Westville campus today, Dr Gina commended UKZN leadership, researchers and partners for positioning the country to advance in one of the world’s most transformative technology frontiers.

“Quantum technologies are reshaping global industries, economies and societies. For too long, Africa has trailed behind global innovation trends. Today marks a decisive step in changing that narrative,” said Dr Gina.

Quantum computers are expected to solve certain problems much faster than classic computers especially in drug discovery, medical research, climate and energy solutions, and cybersecurity, among others.

The centre aims to build local expertise in quantum computing, quantum communication and quantum sensing technologies with applications in pharmaceuticals, finance, materials development, cybersecurity, environmental monitoring, logistics and defence.

Jointly funded by the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) and UKZN, the centre was established in June 2025 as a hub for multidisciplinary research at UKZN and is designed to help build South Africa’s capabilities in quantum technology.

CQCtec’s vision is to be globally competitive in research, train a strong pipeline of local graduates, and commercialise quantum technologies to contribute to the development of a South African quantum economy.

It aims to advance research in quantum computing, communication, and sensing, enabling breakthroughs in cybersecurity, healthcare, logistics, and finance, and positioning South Africa as a continental leader in the Second Quantum Revolution.

The centre is a node of the South African Quantum Technologies Initiative (SAQuTI), launched in 2021 as the country’s first coordinated national strategy for quantum technologies, with other nodes operating at four different universities in the country.

Highlighting global competition in quantum innovation, the Deputy Minister stressed the urgency of South Africa’s catch-up efforts. She noted that the United States holds a substantial share of global patent applications in quantum communications and quantum sensing, driven largely by national laboratories and defence priorities.

China also holds a significant portion of global patent applications in quantum computing. Major global technology companies, including IBM, Microsoft and Google, are investing in advances in quantum hardware, software and processor performance.

“As scalability and reliability become critical for next-generation quantum systems, South Africa must invest boldly and coordinate effectively. The work of this Centre will give us strategic independence, new industries and the talent needed to compete globally,” she said.

The Deputy Minister welcomed the Centre’s focus on translating quantum research into commercial products, noting the potential to generate high-tech jobs, create spin-off companies, build local manufacturing capacity and support new exports.

She emphasised that a vibrant local quantum economy is within reach, with opportunities across health, security, finance, manufacturing, logistics, materials science and drug development.

Director of the Centre, Professor Thomas Konrad said the centre presented an extraordinary moment for development in South Africa, which industry must take advantage of to develop experiments to create expertise to design and build devices.

“South Africa needs quantum technologies to solve fundamental social, environment and economic problems; to enable the country to build a quantum computing and technology economy,” said Prof Konrad.

He explained that quantum computing is a category of quantum technology that stands out as a field in itself because of the unprecedented supercomputing power it promises.

“On the one hand, there is quantum hardware that stores and processes quantum information in the form of quantum bits, or qubits. An international race is on to build ever larger quantum computers, with billions of dollars being invested. There is also quantum software, with extensive research on use cases in areas such as health, finance, and logistics, as well as the threat that quantum computing will break conventional cryptographic codes based on mathematical complexity,” he said.

“In addition, we aspire to be an international centre for Verification and Validation of quantum devices, and ultimately to be part of a collaboration to build Africa’s first quantum computer,” said Prof Konrad.

Dr Gina reaffirmed the Department’s commitment to work closely with UKZN, and other partners to grow South Africa’s quantum technology ecosystem.

“Our new mandate places Science, Technology and Innovation at the centre of government, education, industry and society. The launch of this Centre is fully aligned with that vision,” she said. “We congratulate UKZN and all partners, and look forward to scaling this important work together.”

