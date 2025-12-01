Water and Sanitation on closing two sluice gates closed at Vaal Dam and increased outflow at Bloemhof Dam

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) is closing two of the 10 sluice gates currently open at the Vaal Dam, one at 10:00 and another at 12:00, to reduce outflows as water inflows into the dam decrease. Eight sluice gates will remain open. At Bloemhof Dam, outflows are increased by another 100 cubic metres per second (m³/s) to 1400 m³/s by 10:00 this morning.

At the Barrage Dam, all gates were opened from yesterday morning, one at an hour interval to allow free flow of water from the Vaal Dam.

These controlled releases are meant to enable the Department to continuously and safely regulate water inflows and outflows in the dams while ensuring the integrity of the key water infrastructure, as it implement its flood management operations, aligned with the pre-determined rules of the managing the Vaal River System.

As at this morning, the Vaal Dam water levels have decreased from 106.80% to 104.51% with an inflow of 801.78 m³/s. The Bloemhof Dam water levels have risen from 97.76% to 99.44% owing to the inflows from upstream, necessitating an increase in controlled releases at the dam.

With increased releases from the Bloemhof Dam, downstream areas may experience overflowing riverbanks and floodplains. The Department appeals to communities along the Lower Vaal River and other riparian settlements, to remain vigilant and monitor rising river levels closely.

Farmers and residents with pumps, movable equipment, or infrastructure situated close to the water’s edge are advised to move their assets, livestock and valuable property to higher ground.

The Department of Water and Sanitation remains on high alert and will continue to conduct real-time monitoring of inflows at both Vaal and Bloemhof Dams. Further updates will be issued as conditions change.

