Minister Thembi Simelane visits flood-affected area in KwaZulu-Natal, 1 Dec

The Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, together with the MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, and His Worship, Mayor Mandla Zondi, will tomorrow, 1 December 2025, visit the uMshwathi Local Municipality to assess the progress of interventions implemented to assist the affected households.

Last Sunday, and recent heavy rainfall caused significant damage to infrastructure and properties. According to the latest report, three people were washed away, with one fatality confirmed, while others are still missing. Over 100 households have been affected.

Before the Ministerial visit to uMshwati, Minister Simelane will deliver an address at the SADC Parliamentary Forum 58th Plenary Session convened under the theme: “The impact of climate change on women and youth in the SADC Region and the role of parliamentarians in climate change mitigation and adaptation”.

The Minister’s address will focus on the impact of disasters on Human Settlements: Climate change responses, mitigation, and adaptation.

Details are as follows:

Date: Monday, 01 December 2025

Activity 1: Address at the SADC Parliamentary Forum 58th Plenary Session

Time: 09h00

Venue: Coastlands Hotel, Umhlanga

Activity 2: Ministerial visit to Umshwati flood-affected areas

Time: 14h00

Arrival point: Umshwati Local Municipality

Enquiries:

Tsekiso Machike, Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 077 410 5050

E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za

Ndabezinhle Sibiya, Spokesperson to MEC Duma

Cell: 082 375 4742

#ServiceDeliveryZA