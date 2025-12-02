Bellavia Sets Safety Standard: World’s First Dual-Protection Anti-Stick & Insulation Coating

Bellavia introduces the world’s first dual-protection coating, combining anti-stick performance with electrical insulation for safer urban infrastructure.

Urban cleanliness means little if infrastructure is unsafe. Bellavia protects people and assets, shifting the paradigm from 'Clean City' to 'Safe Smart City'.”
— Brandon, Global Strategy Director at Sindo DNT
GANGNAM-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following successful global campaigns highlighting urban cleanliness and civic awareness, Sindo DNT Co., Ltd. is raising the bar for infrastructure management once again. The company today announced the expansion of its Bellavia technology portfolio, positioning it as the world’s first integrated coating solution that provides simultaneous anti-stick performance and electrical insulation for safer cities.

In previous reports, Bellavia demonstrated its ability to transform city aesthetics and drive ESG goals. Now, the company focuses on a critical, often overlooked issue in modern urban management: Electrical Safety.

A Hidden Risk in Modern Cities: Clean Surfaces, Unsafe Infrastructure

While advanced coatings have successfully curbed illegal postings, urban infrastructure—such as metal poles, electrical boxes, and streetlights—remains vulnerable. Aging components, moisture intrusion from heavy rains, and frequent high-pressure washing create significant electrical shock risks for pedestrians and maintenance workers.

"Urban cleanliness means little if the infrastructure itself is unsafe," said Brandon, Global Strategy Director at Sindo DNT Co., Ltd. "Bellavia now protects both people and infrastructure through one integrated coating system. We are shifting the paradigm from 'Clean City' to 'Safe Smart City'."

Dual Protection: Solving Two Problems in One Step

Bellavia disrupts the market by delivering two essential functions traditionally achieved through separate, costly products:

* Anti-Stick & Anti-Graffiti: Proven to prevent posters, stickers, and graffiti from bonding to surfaces, drastically reducing cleaning time and labor costs.
* Electrical Insulation (Shock Prevention): Creates a robust, non-conductive barrier that prevents current leakage, significantly mitigating the risk of electric shock from street facilities.

Proven Success in North America

The technology’s effectiveness has already been validated in major North American municipalities. Cities such as Brampton, Burlington, Durham Region, and districts in Chicago have reported measurable success after adopting Bellavia:

* 95–100% reduction in illegal postings.
* 60–70% decrease in maintenance costs.
* Enhanced protection for public art and community spaces.

Growing Middle Eastern Interest: Reliability in Extreme Climates

This dual-protection capability is generating intense interest in the Middle East, where rapid urbanization meets harsh environmental challenges. Cities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other GCC nations are evaluating Bellavia not just for aesthetics, but for its resilience and safety.

Local infrastructure operators face unique hurdles: extreme heat, high UV exposure, and sandstorms that abrade metallic assets. Furthermore, high-density areas frequented by tourists and pilgrims require the highest safety standards to prevent accidents. Bellavia’s formulation offers stability in these conditions, protecting assets from corrosion while ensuring citizens are safe from electrical hazards.

The company reports ongoing discussions with multiple partners in the GCC region to deploy this technology in support of national infrastructure goals, including Vision 2030 initiatives.

Join the Safer City Movement: Partnership Opportunities Open

As global demand for dual-protection infrastructure solutions accelerates, Sindo DNT Co., Ltd is actively expanding its international network. The company is now accepting inquiries from potential distributors, government contractors, and strategic partners in the Middle East and North America who wish to secure a competitive edge with this world-first technology.

"We are ready to support partners who share our vision for safer, cleaner cities," Brandon emphasized. "Contact our global team today to discuss pilot programs and exclusive distribution opportunities in your region."

About Sindo DNT Co., Ltd. / Bellavia

Bellavia is a multi-functional protective coating engineered to prevent illegal postings, graffiti, contamination, and electrical shock risks. With over 20 years of field validation across 150+ municipalities in Korea and expanding adoption in North America, Europe, and the Middle East, Bellavia offers one of the most comprehensive infrastructure protection solutions available today.

Brandon Oh
SINDODNT Co., Ltd
+82 1032211877
sindodnt@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
X

Bellavia: The World’s Only Dual-Action Coating for Anti-Adhesion & Electrical Safety

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bellavia Sets Safety Standard: World’s First Dual-Protection Anti-Stick & Insulation Coating

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Brandon Oh
SINDODNT Co., Ltd
+82 1032211877 sindodnt@gmail.com
Company/Organization
SINDODNT Co., Ltd
2F, SINDO B/D, 43, HAKDONG-RO 20GIL, GANGNAM-GU
SEOUL, 06115
Korea, Republic of
+82 10-3221-1877
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

SINDO DNT Co., Ltd. is a South Korean environmental innovation company specializing in anti-adhesion surface coatings for urban infrastructure. Founded in 2005, the company has partnered with over 150 municipalities nationwide to help prevent illegal postings and improve public cleanliness. Its flagship product, Bellavia, is a high-performance anti-sticker coating designed to resist the adhesion of illegal posters, stickers, and flyers on surfaces such as utility poles, signage, kiosks, and building exteriors. Bellavia has been exported to over 10 countries including the United States, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Malaysia, and the Czech Republic. Through this newsroom, SINDO DNT shares verified press releases to provide updates on global campaigns, urban maintenance solutions, and strategic partnerships related to Bellavia. The company’s vision is rooted in the “Broken Windows Theory” and aims to create cleaner and safer cities worldwide.

https://www.sddnt.com/

More From This Author
Bellavia Sets Safety Standard: World’s First Dual-Protection Anti-Stick & Insulation Coating
"Bellavia Inspires Civic Awareness: Transforming Streets Beyond Cleanliness"
Bellavia Transforms Canadian Cities, Paving the Way for Global ESG-Focused Urban Development
View All Stories From This Author