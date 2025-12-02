Bellavia Sets Safety Standard: World’s First Dual-Protection Anti-Stick & Insulation Coating

About

SINDO DNT Co., Ltd. is a South Korean environmental innovation company specializing in anti-adhesion surface coatings for urban infrastructure. Founded in 2005, the company has partnered with over 150 municipalities nationwide to help prevent illegal postings and improve public cleanliness. Its flagship product, Bellavia, is a high-performance anti-sticker coating designed to resist the adhesion of illegal posters, stickers, and flyers on surfaces such as utility poles, signage, kiosks, and building exteriors. Bellavia has been exported to over 10 countries including the United States, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Malaysia, and the Czech Republic. Through this newsroom, SINDO DNT shares verified press releases to provide updates on global campaigns, urban maintenance solutions, and strategic partnerships related to Bellavia. The company’s vision is rooted in the “Broken Windows Theory” and aims to create cleaner and safer cities worldwide.

https://www.sddnt.com/