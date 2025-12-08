DayBreak establishes American subsidiary, aiming to improve research and development and promote frozen sushi

DayBreak Co., Ltd., a company developing unique frozen food and meals, established DayBreak USA Inc. on November 11, 2025.

SHINAGAWA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DayBreak Co., Ltd. has announced the establishment of an American subsidiary, DayBreak USA Inc. Beginning in 2024, DayBreak has begun full-fledged exportation of frozen sushi, utilizing their self-developed “Art Lock Freezer” technology and proprietary recipes. In particular, an American chain of Japanese supermarkets called “Mitsuwa Marketplace” began carrying the frozen sushi in June 2025, and the sales area is expanding from the west coast to Hawaii. In addition, DayBreak entered a strategic partnership with Sojitz Foods Corporation in October to further accelerate overseas expansion. In recognition of these efforts and their contribution to promoting Japanese food culture worldwide and solving issues in the food industry, the company was awarded the “55th Food Industry Technology Achievement Award – International Division” in November 2025.

The purpose of establishing an American subsidiary was not only to expand the distribution of frozen sushi, but also to strengthen the local development and spread of freezing techniques. DayBreak’s Vice President will serve as the representative of DayBreak USA Inc. and will deepen cooperation with local business while further expanding into the U.S. and global markets through both freezing technology development and frozen sushi promotion.

Yoshihiro Katayama, representative director of DayBreak USA Inc., had this to say:

“A large factor in our decision to establish this subsidiary was the realization that our freezing technology and frozen sushi, cultivated in Japan, was needed in the U.S. market as the food industry faces contemporary issues such as labor shortages, food loss, and logistical issues. The “Art Lock Freezer” developed by DayBreak through extensive food research is vital for expanding the potential of food. The American subsidiary will take on the challenge of developing new culinary experiences and resolving issues in the industry through food distribution to meet local needs, including our frozen sushi, and technological development.

We will accelerate business development, starting with frozen sushi, and strive to generate sustainable value in the global market in order to realize DayBreak’s mission of creating a better future for all, from producers to consumers.

DayBreak USA Inc. Details

Company Name: DayBreak USA Inc.

CEO: Yoshihiro Katayama

Established: November 11, 2025

Location: California, United States of America

Description of Business: Freezing technology development and food distribution (mainly frozen sushi) in the United States.

About DayBreak’s frozen sushi

DayBreak produces a high quality frozen sushi by combining their unique “Art Lock Freezer” technology with their proprietary recipes. The sushi is both high quality and highly resistant to changes in its environment, retaining its quality even during lengthy shipping routes, which run the risk of drastic temperature changes. It can also be thawed in the refrigerator, which is considered the most difficult method of thawing sushi, while preserving the taste of freshly prepared sushi. American Japanese supermarket chain “Mitsuwa Marketplace” began carrying the frozen sushi in June 2025. This marks the first time that frozen sushi developed in Japan has been fully introduced into the American retail market as a standard product, and it has been well received by locals.

About DayBreak’s special “Art Lock Freezer”

The “Art Lock Freezer” is a special freezer developed in-house, based on DayBreak’s food research data. Since it went on sale in October 2021, it has been adopted by over 700 companies and is supported by a large number of food businesses. With a normal freezer, water inside the cells is frozen, damaging them. This special technology freezes the cells rapidly and evenly, which produces small ice crystals and helps prevent damage and loss of flavor. Additionally, damage to the food is further reduced by special air circulation technology. This preserves the taste and texture of a freshly prepared dish.

“Art Lock Technology” allows freezing of food that was previously thought to be difficult to freeze while also delivering higher quality frozen meals.

About DayBreak Co., Ltd.

Established in 2013, DayBreak’s mission is to “create a better future for everyone, from producer to consumer.” They are the only company specializing in special freezing machines in Japan. They provide Freezing as a Service® (FaaS®), including sales and installation support for special freezing machines and distribution of special frozen food (Art Lock Food). As a pioneer in specialized freezing, DayBreak will continue to develop and promote its business to solve various issues in food distribution.



