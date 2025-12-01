Linktop Partners with Infineon to Launch World's First NFC Smart Ring Supporting SECORA™ E-Wallet

Linktop Debuts World's First Infineon SECORA™ E-Wallet Ring: Unifying NFC Payments, Digital Access, and Health Tracking

CHINA, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linktop, a manufacturer of smart wearables, today announced a strategic collaboration with Infineon to introduce the world's first smart ring supporting the Infineon SECORA™ e-wallet The SECORA™ connect X e-wallet is Infineon's innovative secure payment solution designed for contactless transactions in wearables. The smart ring incorporates the Infineon SLS 21 active NFC payment chip, enabling seamless and reliable payments.At the core of this innovation is the ring's NFC payment functionality, which supports major global payment networks, including Mastercard and Visa for worldwide transactions. It also integrates with SEPA for efficient payments across EU banking organizations, and extends compatibility to fintech services like Curve and Vimpay for enhanced virtual card management and flexibility."This collaboration with Infineon allows us to pioneer the integration of SECORA™ e-wallet into smart rings, offering users a truly versatile device that goes beyond health tracking," said Bill Xu, CEO of Linktop. "We're excited to offer a device that not only tracks health metrics but also simplifies daily payments, reflecting our commitment to integrating practical innovations into wearable tech."Users will enjoy a streamlined experience with the ability to bind multiple tokens. and easily switch tokens via the app. Focused on small-amount transactions to comply with contactless limits, the ring leverages Infineon's robust backend integration with Visa and Mastercard, ensuring broad compatibility and security.Beyond payments, this smart ring expands the possibilities for digital access. It serves as an NFC-based key card, facilitating keyless entry and improving vehicle security, and is already compatible with several automotive brands. Additionally, the ring can be used to unlock hotel rooms, extending its utility across a variety of scenarios such as travel and daily commuting.Linktop's design philosophy ensures the ring is comfortable, durable, and stylish, with a sleek form factor that integrates health monitoring features like fitness tracking and vital sign detection. This launch responds to the rising demand for multifunctional wearables that merge financial tools, access solutions, and wellness in one compact device.About LinktopLinktop is a premier manufacturer of smart rings, dedicated to advancing wearable technology for health and convenience. Headquartered in Xiamen, China, the company combines cutting-edge engineering with user-centric design to deliver products that blend seamlessly into modern lifestyles. For more information, visit www.linktop.com

