Funding granted for tourism experiences showcasing SA’s natural wonders

Release date: 01/12/25

A citizen-science experience, astronomy tour, e-biking, twilight kayaking, and enhanced wildlife encounters are some of the 17 projects supported by the final round of the $2 million Experience Nature Tourism Fund.

Round 4 of the Fund saw $625,900 in grants unlock over $985,000 in combined project value, supporting tourism operators to attract more domestic and international visitors while showcasing the State’s natural landscapes.

Projects range from new accommodation and equipment to vehicle purchases, tour diversification, and marketing.

Coastal destinations in regions including Kangaroo Island, Yorke Peninsula, Eyre Peninsula, Fleurieu Peninsula, Adelaide and the Coorong will see projects celebrate their diverse marine life, such as a Reef Resilience Project, Dolphin and Coastal Discovery Experience, and a tour of the Coorong’s unique ecosystem.

Research and Discovery Coastal Tours Kangaroo Island (RAD KI) will deliver a project improving boat capabilities to support the delivery of a citizen-science experience, Reef Resilience Project, which monitors the health of South Australia’s Great Southern Reef and supports ecological recovery from the algal bloom event.

Further cementing the Flinders Ranges & Outback’s position as one of the best places to travel in 2026 – as recently announced by Lonely Planet - a permanent Yarning Circle at Discovery Resorts - Wilpena Pound and new visitor facilities at Catninga Hut will add to the region’s nature-based tourism offerings.

The now fully allocated $2 million Experience Nature Tourism Fund has supported a total of 63 projects worth almost $3.5 million in combined project value.

Successful projects in Round 4 include: The Tailor Touring Co., Research and Discovery Coastal Tours Kangaroo Island, Neptunes / Neptunes Surf Coaching, Discovery Resorts - Wilpena Pound, Ancient Land Tours, Skytrek Willow Springs Station, The Koala Sanctuary, Kangaroo Island Trails, Radelaide Tours, Griffens Marina Blanchetown, Tracx, Catninga Hut, Skillogalee Estate, Coffin Bay Tourist Association, Dolphin Sanctuary Kayak Tours, Escapegoat Adventures and SA eBikes.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison

The Experience Nature Tourism Fund has achieved its goal to enhance tourism projects across South Australia that showcase our landscapes while educating visitors on our natural and cultural assets.

We know travellers increasingly seek deeper connections to nature, and South Australia has a unique opportunity to elevate its reputation as a leading destination for immersive, enriching natural experiences.

Levelling up these nature tourism projects and creating new ways to experience our National Parks will give visitors a reason to stay longer and discover more of South Australia.

Attributable to Kirsty Siekmann, Chief Operations Officer The Tailor

Receiving support through the Experience Nature Tourism Fund has been instrumental in bringing a new Coorong cultural and nature-based tour to life. The grant is directly assisting with the purchase of a purpose-built LandCruiser, allowing us to access remote and ecologically rich areas of the Coorong in comfort and safety.

This new experience not only highlights one of South Australia’s lesser-known, environmentally significant landscapes, but does so in respectful collaboration with the Ngarrindjeri people, whose connection to this land spans tens of thousands of years. It’s a deeply personal and powerful journey for our guests, and we’re incredibly proud to share it.

In addition to the vehicle investment, we are committed to significant domestic and international marketing of this product through The Tailor’s extensive network of ultra-high-net-worth agents and travellers. It’s an opportunity to shine a global spotlight on the Coorong and Ngarrindjeri Culture, while supporting sustainable regional tourism.

We’re grateful to the South Australian Tourism Commission and Minister Bettison for supporting tourism initiatives that promote genuine cultural exchange and regional discovery. This grant empowers businesses like ours to invest in new, immersive experiences that reflect South Australia’s rich natural and cultural identity.