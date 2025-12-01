Graphy Earns National Recognition as an Outstanding Corporate Research Institute, Advancing Its Technology Leadership

A researcher at Graphy’s Corporate Research Institute performs material analysis, demonstrating the company’s scientific rigor in developing advanced 3D-printing dental resins. Researchers at Graphy’s Corporate Research Institute conduct material testing and workflow validation, supporting the company’s nationally recognized R&D excellence. Corporate and brand identities of Graphy and the world’s first direct 3D-printable Shape Memory Aligner® — a game-changer in digital orthodontics.

The national recognition strengthens Graphy’s R&D excellence and leadership in advanced dental materials with Korea’s largest global certification portfolio.

This national recognition validates Graphy’s long-term R&D strategy and strengthens our role as a global leader in 3D-printed dental materials.” — Graphy spokesperson

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- " Graphy Earns National Recognition as an Outstanding Corporate Research Institute, Strengthening Its Leadership With Korea’s Largest Portfolio of Global Certifications"Graphy Inc. (KOSDAQ: 318060, CEO Unseob Sim), a leading advanced 3D printing materials company, announced that its Corporate Research Institute has been designated as an Outstanding Corporate Research Institute for the second half of 2025 by the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Industrial Technology Association (KOITA). The official certification ceremony will be held on December 18 at the Samjung Hotel in Gangnam, Seoul.This year’s competitive selection process attracted approximately 200 technology companies, with only 34 institutes ultimately selected. Graphy ranked within the top 3.5 percent in the research capability assessment, reaffirming its technological excellence. The institute was assigned designation number 2025-0021 and will retain its certified status for the next three years. Graphy is the first Korean company in the 3D printing dental materials sector to receive this distinction.The Outstanding Corporate Research Institute designation is a national certification system evaluating technological innovation achievements, research personnel and infrastructure, patents, publications, and the growth potential of core technologies. Final designation is granted through a multi-stage review process including document screening, presentations, and onsite inspections.Graphy’s Corporate Research Institute developed the world’s first 3D printed Shape Memory Aligner (SMA) technology and has expanded its material innovations across orthodontics, prosthetics, dentures, and sports guards. The company holds multiple global certifications including U.S. FDA 510(k) and European CE.Recently, Graphy added additional FDA 510(k) clearances for its TERA HARZ Hard Denture lineup (THD-C-500, THD-C-1000, THD-LP-500, THD-LP-1000, THD-P-500, THD-P-1000, THD-CP-500, THD-CP-1000), further strengthening its regulatory portfolio.With the latest approvals, Graphy now holds 58 FDA 510(k) clearances and 37 CE certifications exclusively for its 3D printing dental materials — the highest number among Korean 3D printing companies. Graphy’s materials are supplied to more than 100 countries across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, rapidly expanding the company’s global footprint. The institute’s new designation is a strong affirmation of its technological competitiveness and growth potential at a national level.This national certification is also expected to enhance Graphy’s credibility in future R&D initiatives, international collaborations, and new business development. As the company further strengthens its research-driven structure, Graphy anticipates accelerating the global deployment of its material technologies.A Graphy spokesperson stated that the certification demonstrates that the company’s innovation strategy and research system are on the right path, and reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to enhancing its long-term R&D capabilities to contribute to the advancement of the global dental and medical industries.

