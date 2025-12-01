Bright Saver Launches the First Net-Metering Expansion Plug-in Solar Kit in the U.S.

Two panel backyard plug-in solar 4 panel plug-in solar

New backyard solar kit gives homeowners a simple, low-cost way to add up to 900 watts of clean energy without rooftop installation, permits, or contractors.

Our kit creates a new category of small plug-in solar that works with the system you already have. It sits in your backyard, not on your roof, and is the easiest and fastest way to save more.” — Rupert Mayer, Bright Saver Co-Founder

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Saver , the first organization dedicated to bringing plug-in solar to the U.S, today announced the launch of the nation’s first Net Metering (NEM) Expansion Backyard Solar kit, a sub-1 kilowatt-hour (kWh) add-on designed specifically for homeowners who already have rooftop solar and want to cost-effectively increase their energy savings with a backyard system instead of adding additional panels to the roof.For the first time, solar customers can expand their existing net-metered systems without hiring contractors, pulling permits, or installing complex hardware. Bright Saver’s plug-in kit delivers up to 900 watts (W) of inverter capacity using two to four high-quality bifacial 400 W panels, mounted on durable aluminum hardware in a sunny spot in the yard, on a patio, or on another flat surface, and connected directly into a dedicated outdoor circuit. The system plugs in like an appliance, produces solar energy every day, and earns full retail-rate net-metering credits in eligible markets.Bright Saver recently published a new white paper, “Democratizing Solar: How Plug-In Solar Expands Energy Affordability and Resilience for 60 Million Americans,” which finds that small, self-install plug-in systems, already adopted by millions of European households, could deliver affordable solar access to 1 in 6 Americans and drive payback periods below three years nationwide by 2035 as more states adopt Utah-style reforms.“Solar owners have never had a simple, affordable way to add incremental generation until now,” said Rupert Mayer, co-founder of Bright Saver. “Our Backyard Solar kit creates a new category of small plug-in solar that works with the system you already have. It sits in your backyard, not on your roof, and is the easiest and fastest way for households to save more if their existing solar is insufficient for their energy needs.”Bright Saver’s NEM kits are currently available for delivery within 50 miles of Richmond, CA, or pickup. Homeowners can choose from three configurations:- 2-panel kit ($1,499) producing up to 1,200 kWh/year- 3-panel kit ($1,948) producing up to 1,800 kWh/year- 4-panel kit ($2,348) producing up to 2,200 kWh/year (slight inverter clipping on sunny days)Estimated payback times on the investment are between three and four years for systems installed in 2025, while the 30% federal Residential Clean Energy Credit is still available, and four to five years for systems installed thereafter.Each kit includes premium bifacial solar panels with a 12-year warranty, a 900 W micro-inverter with a 10-year warranty, and easy self-installation instructions. The kit requires an outdoor outlet with Ground-Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI) protection on a dedicated circuit. Because the system is designed for backyards, patios, or other small ground-level spaces, homeowners do not need to modify or access their roofs to install it.Despite more than four million American households adopting rooftop solar, very few expand their systems due to soft-cost barriers such as design work, permitting, labor, and interconnection approvals. Bright Saver’s plug-in Backyard Solar kit using new plug-in technology sidesteps these bottlenecks, enabling sub-1 kWh expansions without installers, permit delays, or complex utility processes in many jurisdictions.“Every installation of plug-in solar helps to accelerate broad adoption of this new technology in the US,” said Kevin Chou, Executive Director and co-founder of Bright Saver. “By combining existing rooftop solar with certified plug-in solar technology, we’re unlocking an immediate use case for this new consumer technology that saves households money.”The NEM Expansion kit is part of Bright Saver’s broader mission to expand access to solar energy and increase household savings. Revenue from kit sales supports the organization’s charitable nonprofit programs.The Net Metering Expansion kit is available now in the San Francisco Bay Area and will be expanding to more cities soon. Learn more at brightsaver.org About Bright SaverBright Saver’s mission is to empower millions of American households to generate their own solar energy from balconies, patios, and small spaces — no roof or deep pockets required. By combining public education and affordable technology, we're building a movement to democratize solar in the U.S. and help everyday people save money while fighting climate change. To learn more, get involved, or support our mission, visit www.BrightSaver.org

