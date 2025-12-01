Digitalberg Announces Infrastructure Upgrades and New Strategic Partnerships

Digitalberg FCZ Office Recycling Servers to Charity partners

Digitalberg enhances performance and sustainability with updated servers and confirms new financing and technology partnerships.

These initiatives support our goal of delivering reliable, efficient and sustainable infrastructure for organisations building modern digital services.” — Qamar

AJMAN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digitalberg , part of the Bergix Group , has announced major updates to its technology infrastructure, alongside two significant strategic partnerships designed to support the growth of cloud and data centre services across multiple regions.Digitalberg has recently completed the phased removal of outdated equipment and introduced a new generation of AI-ready and energy-efficient servers. These upgrades are intended to enhance computational performance, reduce power consumption, and strengthen long-term sustainability across Digitalberg’s cloud environment.In addition to the infrastructure improvements, Digitalberg has formed two new partnerships:Partnership with Grenke Finance CompanyThrough this partnership, Digitalberg will offer fixed asset-based financing solutions for hardware procurement. This model is intended to support organisations establishing small to medium-sized data centres in the GCC region and Europe.Partnership with Red HatDigitalberg has also joined the Red Hat partner network to strengthen the deployment of enterprise-grade cloud solutions. Through this collaboration, Digitalberg aims to integrate Red Hat’s open-source technologies to enhance reliability, scalability, and security within customer environments. The partnership is expected to support the delivery of modern cloud platforms, containerisation strategies, and improved infrastructure management.A spokesperson for Digitalberg commented:“The recent infrastructure updates and strategic partnerships represent an important step in Digitalberg’s ongoing development. The addition of AI-capable and energy-efficient systems is intended to support businesses preparing for modern workloads. The partnerships with Grenke Finance Company and Red Hat are expected to provide a broader set of options for organisations looking to expand both technically and operationally.”These initiatives align with Digitalberg’s wider strategy to strengthen data-centre resilience, expand access to flexible financing solutions, and provide enterprises with reliable, standards-based cloud technologies. Collectively, the upgrades and partnerships aim to support organisations seeking to scale infrastructure, implement sustainable systems, and adopt modern cloud practices.Digitalberg operates as part of Bergix Group, a multi-sector organisation active in cloud services, finance, technology development, and digital infrastructure.

