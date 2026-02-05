Pearl & Hoyt Celebrates 7 Years of Growth and an A+ BBB Rating as a Trusted Sales Firm

CEO of Pearl & Hoyt, Melissa

A+ BBB Accreditation underscores Pearl & Hoyt’s long-standing commitment to ethical entrepreneurship, strong client relationships, and industry leadership.

HOLMDEL, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pearl & Hoyt , a New Jersey–based sales firm, is proud to celebrate its seventh year in business and continued recognition as an A+ accredited company by the Better Business Bureau.Founded in 2018, Pearl & Hoyt partners with nationally recognized consumer brands to drive customer acquisition and market expansion through major retail channels. The company has earned a reputation for representing its clients with integrity, professionalism, and measurable results — achievements that continue to open doors for new partnerships and growth.“Clients trust us with their brand — and that’s something we take seriously,” said Melissa White Boyer, CEO of Pearl & Hoyt. “Every customer interaction reflects our commitment to quality and to the companies we represent. Our team understands that trust is earned daily, and it’s the reason we continue to grow year after year.”Pearl & Hoyt also serves as an entrepreneurial incubator, offering hands-on training and mentorship that help individuals advance from entry-level representatives into management and executive roles. The company’s development model emphasizes leadership, business acumen, and strategic thinking — expanding opportunities for people as the company continues to expand its markets. It’s an approach centered on developing people, not just profits.Despite widespread layoffs and industry-wide uncertainty, Pearl & Hoyt continues to thrive, expanding partnerships and strengthening its presence across the Northeast. The company also recently joined its local Chamber of Commerce, reinforcing its commitment to community engagement and economic growth in New Jersey.For more information, visit www.pearlandhoyt.com or contact hello@pearlandhoyt.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.