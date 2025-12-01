Roses, a Lady and Einstein: ViennaCC’s Steampunk Pop Music Video Release

ViennaCC with a very specila Lady ViennaCC posing at rock museum

ViennaCC Unveils ‘Very Special Lady’ single and music video - a steampunk‑tinged pop‑rock odyssey where poetic courtship meets dancefloor fire.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, VIENNA, AUSTRIA, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austrian artist ViennaCC returns with a genre-blending triumph in his latest single, “Very Special Lady” from album "Cloud Beats", a sleek fusion of pop, rock, and dance that pulses with energy and poetic charm. Anchored by taut basslines and driving drums, the track delivers a melodic groove that’s as irresistible as its lyrical depth.From the first shimmering synths to the final lingering notes, “Very Special Lady” captures the exhilaration of courtship with a cinematic flair. ViennaCC’s lyrical approach is both playful and profound, weaving reflections on love’s rituals into a modern-day serenade. “I’d been pondering what women truly want - besides shoes,” ViennaCC quips. “And I realized, chocolate and roses always works.”Song HighlightsThe single opens with a bold declaration: “If I should paint a goddess, I would paint you,” setting a tone of reverence and artistry. ViennaCC casts the first date as an “overture,” hinting at a grander emotional journey. A spoken-word interlude adds a touch of real-world charm, grounding the song’s poetic musings in everyday gestures. The final verse invokes Einstein’s theory of relativity to reflect on time’s fleeting nature, adding a bittersweet layer to the track’s emotional arc. A brief sprechgesang passage punctuates the rhythm, keeping the melody front and center.Music VideoThe accompanying music video plunges viewers into a steampunk-inspired dreamscape where fantasy and reality blur. With a palette of leather, umber, and charcoal, ViennaCC navigates surreal vignettes and industrial backdrops, evoking the tension between desire and groundedness. Rapid edits and kinetic visuals mirror the song’s urgency, capturing the impulsive rush of infatuation and the sobering pull of reality.Summary“Very Special Lady” showcases ViennaCC’s signature blend of heartfelt lyricism and dancefloor-ready production. Its elegant mix of introspection and rhythmic drive makes it an instant earworm, while the evocative video adds a rich visual layer to the song’s themes. Fans of pop-rock hybrids and narrative-driven music will find this release both compelling and memorable.Listen to “Very Special Lady” on all major streaming platforms.

