IgAN Foundation, Steelers, and Hayden Shock Unite for '13 for LIFE' Awareness

Hayden Shock IgA Nephropathy Foundation advocating for Living Donors on Capitol Hill

The IgAN Foundation joins the Steelers as Fan of the Year Hayden Shock leads the “13 for LIFE” Challenge, inspiring communities to support organ donation.

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IgA Nephropathy Foundation and Steelers Back “13 for LIFE” as Hayden Shock Leads AwarenessThe IgA Nephropathy Foundation is proud to support and help amplify a growing nationwide push for organ donation awareness led by Hayden Shock, the newly named 2025 Pittsburgh Steelers Fan of the Year , kidney transplant recipient, and rare disease advocate.At just 23, Hayden was diagnosed with IgA Nephropathy, a rare autoimmune kidney disease that ultimately caused his kidneys to fail. A severe medical crisis left him in the ICU, and in 2017, he received the kidney transplant that saved his life. Born profoundly deaf and living with Goldenhar Syndrome, Hayden has spent his entire life overcoming challenges — turning each one into a mission to help others.To honor the 13 people who die every day while waiting for a life-saving organ transplant in the United States, Hayden created the 13 for LIFE Challenge. The Pittsburgh Steelers have already accepted the challenge, bringing national visibility to the movement as Super Bowl weekend approaches.Today, more than 103,000 people in the United States are waiting for a transplant — enough to fill Levi’s Stadium (capacity ~68,500) to its maximum and still leave tens of thousands without a seat.Participants in the 13 for LIFE Challenge complete 13 push-ups, share their video, and tag @haydenshock and @iganfoundation, using #13forLifeChallenge to raise awareness and spark conversation about the urgent need for organ donors.“This moment is about saving lives and ensuring no one dies waiting,” said Bonnie Schneider, Co-Founder of the IgA Nephropathy Foundation. “We are honored to help amplify Hayden’s mission and bring national attention to both IgA Nephropathy and the organ donation crisis.”In addition to raising public awareness, the IgA Nephropathy Foundation serves as a national voice for patients and families on Capitol Hill, advocating for policies that strengthen protections for living donors. The Foundation actively supports the bipartisan Living Donor Protection Act , legislation designed to prohibit discrimination against living organ donors in insurance and employment, and to ensure that individuals who step forward to save a life are not penalized for their generosity.The IgA Nephropathy Foundation remains dedicated to advancing research, improving early detection, and supporting families affected by IgA Nephropathy.

