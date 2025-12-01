Comscore Ranks XDOTG as No. 1 Games Property in North America

Startup Is Also One of Top 70 Digital Media Properties Overall in the Region Shortly Following September Launch

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XDOTG, a media agency partner built for the future of gaming and culture, is now the No. 1 Games Property in North America, based on digital media ratings from Comscore released Nov. 25 (Comscore Media Metrix Multi-Platform, Games, Total Audience, October 2025, U.S.). This milestone reflects the strength of XDOTG’s scale and its growing role in shaping how gaming, content and culture come together.

XDOTG’s network, launched in September, boasts broader reach than industry mainstays such as IGN Entertainment, Dexerto, and Twitch, according to Comscore reporting. According to the same Comscore report, XDOTG also ranks as one of the Top 70 digital media properties overall in North America, a clear signal of the company’s reach beyond gaming into the broader media landscape.

This recognition follows XDOTG’s recent announcement of its expansion into direct talent representation, further solidifying its position as a leading partner for creators and brands looking to navigate what’s next in gaming and culture.

“XDOTG’s spot in the Comscore rankings highlights the depth of our reach and the momentum behind everything we’re building,” said Alex Gonzalez, President of XDOTG. “Being the No. 1 Games Property network speaks to the value we can add for our partners and is a testament to our early success.”

XDOTG continues to grow its influence across creators, content, culture and media, delivering premium programming and integrated brand campaigns that resonate across the modern gaming landscape.

ABOUT XDOTG

XDOTG creates what's next in gaming and culture. We connect brands with Gen Z, Gen Alpha and Millennials through creators, storytelling and experiences that travel. Our four pillars, creators, content, culture and media work together to turn ideas into moments people care about.

