Milaf Announces Global Partnership with Islam Makhachev — the New Worldwide Brand Ambassador of Milaf

Islam Makhachev partners with Milaf Islam Makhachev partners with Milaf

Milaf appoints UFC champion Islam Makhachev as global brand ambassador, boosting its worldwide expansion and promoting its healthy, natural beverages

It is a great honor for us that Islam Makhachev represents Milaf on the global stage” — Michael G. Shariff, Esq.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Against the backdrop of the rapid international expansion of Milaf Cola and Milaf Loumi, Kurida F.Z.E., the exclusive distributor of Milaf beverages in CIS countries, China, India, Turkey, and other countries, proudly announces the appointment of Islam Makhachev, UFC world champion, as the Global Brand Ambassador of Milaf.This new collaboration continues the momentum of the brand’s international development and supports the strategy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia aimed at promoting healthy and natural beverages.A Partnership Based on Shared ValuesIslam Makhachev is known worldwide not only as one of the strongest athletes of the modern era, but also as a devoted family man, a role model for youth, and a consistent advocate of a healthy lifestyle, discipline, and natural nutrition.Kurida F.Z.E. expressed deep honor and gratitude for Islam’s decision to represent the Milaf brand, emphasizing his ideal alignment with the company’s values.“It is a great honor for us that Islam Makhachev represents Milaf on the global stage,” said Michael G. Shariff, Esq., representative of Kurida F.Z.E.“Islam embodies family values, strength of spirit, and a healthy lifestyle — everything that the Milaf brand represents.”Islam Makhachev:“I have made the decision that from now on I will recommend only those products that I trust and that I can offer to my family and friends.”Islam emphasized that his decision to become a Milaf ambassador is based on sincere trust in the quality of beverages produced in Saudi Arabia from natural date syrup, vitamins, and without artificial sweeteners.“Milaf is a drink that I truly love, and I am proud to represent it,” noted Islam Makhachev.Such a sincere and responsible approach sets a new benchmark for cooperation between athletes and international brands.Global Strategy for Promoting Healthy BeveragesMilaf Cola and Milaf Loumi are innovative beverages created in Saudi Arabia as part of a national initiative to promote healthy alternatives, and they are rapidly conquering the markets of the Middle East, Central Asia, and Eurasia.The appointment of Islam Makhachev as Global Brand Ambassador will significantly strengthen the brand’s position among: the international sports community; youth and wellness initiatives consumers focused on natural and healthy nutrition; and global distribution networks.Kurida confirms that this agreement opens long-term cooperation between Islam Makhachev, the Milaf manufacturer, and Kurida F.Z.E. within the framework of a unified global strategy.Milaf: A Brand Built on Tradition, Science, and TrustMilaf remains committed to its mission to create beverages that are: naturally sweetened with date syrup free from artificial sweeteners; enriched with vitamins; and suitable for the whole family.Islam Makhachev’s involvement strengthens this philosophy by uniting athletic excellence, modern scientific approaches, and traditional values.About Kurida F.Z.E.Kurida F.Z.E., headquartered in Dubai, is the exclusive distributor of Milaf beverages in CIS countries, China, India, Turkey, and other countries. The company is committed to promoting healthy, innovative, and culturally meaningful beverage solutions globally.About Michael G. Shariff, Esq.Michael G. Shariff is a U.S. patent attorney representing innovative companies in the food, beverage, biotechnology, and consumer goods sectors. He serves as the legal representative of Kurida F.Z.E. in matters relating to the international expansion and intellectual property strategy for Milaf Cola.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.