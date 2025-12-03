Global Outbreak Solutions Unveils New Brand Identity and Platform to Advance Biosecurity and Agricultural Resilience

Homepage of the newly launched Global Outbreak Solutions website, highlighting the organization’s global expertise in animal disease preparedness and response. Gary Flory, Founder and Principal Consultant at Global Outbreak Solutions, presenting at an international biosecurity training event. Global Outbreak Solutions team members conducting hands-on field training in mortality management and biosecurity practices during an animal disease response exercise.

The new platform expands global access to biosecurity training, outbreak response resources, and agricultural resilience tools led by expert Gary Flory.

HARRISONBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Led by international biosecurity expert Gary Flory, the company launches a new platform designed to educate, connect, and empower global partners addressing outbreak response, mortality management, facility decontamination, and agricultural waste management. Global Outbreak Solutions (GOS), a recognized leader in biosecurity, mortality management, and agricultural resilience , today announced the launch of its new brand identity and digital platform, marking a major step toward scaling its global education and consulting efforts.With nearly three decades of field and policy experience, Gary Flory, Founder and Principal Consultant at GOS, has advised governments, NGOs, and private organizations across six continents on strategies to prevent and respond to animal disease outbreaks, natural disasters, and agricultural emergencies. The new GOS platform builds on that extensive foundation, creating a central hub for innovation, training, and global collaboration.“This next chapter is about scalability,” said Gary Flory, Founder and Principal Consultant at Global Outbreak Solutions. “Our team has spent years on the ground solving complex biosecurity and agricultural challenges. Now, we are building the systems, partnerships, and training programs that will empower communities worldwide to do the same.”With its modernized identity and expanded capabilities, GOS is positioning itself as a digital-first organization that bridges science, sustainability, and practical implementation. The company’s new website features expert-led insights, project highlights, and an accessible pathway for organizations seeking guidance in biosecurity, mortality management, facility decontamination, and agricultural innovation.“This launch represents more than a new look. It represents a new level of access,” said Felix Lluberes, Strategic Partner at GOS. “Our goal is to make world-class outbreak management and agricultural biosecurity expertise available to every community, from farming operations to environmental agencies, through technology, training, and collaboration.”As part of its expansion, GOS is developing a global training and certification program that will provide professionals with practical, science-based education in outbreak response, mortality management, facility decontamination, and One Health principles. The program will include online and in-person components, equipping leaders across sectors with tools to strengthen agricultural systems and public health networks.“Education is the foundation of global resilience,” Flory added. “Our vision is to create a shared network of knowledge that empowers people to act swiftly, responsibly, and sustainably when the world needs it most.”About Global Outbreak SolutionsGlobal Outbreak Solutions (GOS) provides expert consulting, technical services, and training in biosecurity, mortality management, facility decontamination, and agricultural waste management. With experience spanning more than 100 projects across six continents, GOS partners with governments, NGOs, and private organizations to deliver scalable, science-based solutions that protect communities, animals, and the environment through the One Health approach, recognizing the critical connection between human, animal, and environmental health. Visit www.outbreaksolutions.com to explore the new platform, access expert insights, and join a growing global network of professionals shaping the future of biosecurity and agricultural resilience. Subscribe to the GOS newsletter to stay informed, inspired, and equipped with the latest innovations, training, and opportunities making an impact worldwide.

