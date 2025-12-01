Grand Connection Hosts Free Global Grand Giving Celebration Networking Mixer Featuring The Go Giver Influencer

Dec 4 | Grand Giving Celebration Networking Mixer (FREE FOR EVERYONE) Grand Giving Grand Connection Community www.grandconnection.ca

It is a space where generosity becomes a strategy for growth, and where meaningful relationships open doors to new opportunities” — Susan Jarema

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Grand Connection , a global community for heart-centered entrepreneurs, will host its annual Grand Giving Celebration Networking Mixer on December 4. This free virtual event invites business owners, community leaders, and creators from around the world to come together for an uplifting celebration of connection, collaboration, and generosity.Co-hosted by Steve Brossman, international speaker and best-selling author, and Susan Jarema, Co-Founder of the Grand Connection, this signature event offers a warm, engaging, and collaborative experience for entrepreneurs across the globe.This year’s event features a special guest interview with Bob Burg , coauthor of the international bestseller The Go-Giver and one of the most influential voices on generosity in business. Known for his principle, “Your influence is determined by how abundantly you place other people’s interests first,” Bob will share insights from The Go-Giver Influencer and explore how listening, presence, and partnership create practical results in business and life.In the spirit of Grand Giving, the event will also raise money by donation for the Mother Magdalene Foundation in Uganda. Funds will support students and orphans at the school with sustainable food resources, shelter, and essential educational materials.Attendees will enjoy EDUnetworking breakouts, meaningful conversations, and expert Grand Talks designed to spark growth and new collaborations. Speakers include:*Orly Amor – Monetize Your Message Through Public Speaking*Frank Agin – The Three Reasons You Don’t Get Referrals*Estie Starr – How to Start a Business with No Money*Penelope Jane Smith – The Financial Freedom Formula + Abundance MindsetParticipants will also connect with partner communities, share their Grand Intro and Grand Ask, and receive grand gifts for joining.“The Grand Giving Celebration brings together entrepreneurs who believe in lifting each other up,” says Susan Jarema, Co-Founder of the Grand Connection. “It is a space where generosity becomes a strategy for growth, and where meaningful relationships open doors to new opportunities.”Event Details: The Grand Giving Celebration takes place Thursday, December 4, 2025, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm PST on Zoom and is free for everyone; register at https://grandconnection.ca/ About the Grand ConnectionThe Grand Connection is a global virtual community for heart-centered entrepreneurs. Through EDUnetworking events, Grand Groups, collaborative opportunities, and a supportive ecosystem for Grand Growth, it helps business owners build meaningful relationships, gain visibility, and grow with purpose. The community is guided by the values of connection, Grand Giving, learning, and collaboration. Learn more at https://grandconnection.ca/ About The Go-Giver InfluencerThe Go-Giver Influencer is a business parable that follows two young professionals, each trying to negotiate an important deal from opposite sides of the table. Through their journey, the story reveals simple yet powerful principles for building trust, creating partnership, and influencing others with integrity and generosity. The lessons are practical, memorable, and immediately usable for anyone who wants to communicate more effectively and lead with heart. Learn more at https://thegogiver.com/the-go-giver-influencer/

