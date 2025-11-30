Game Meets Fitness: Tousains AR BIKE1 Launches on Kickstarter

Where Every Pedal Counts Toward Health and Social Impact

DE, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tousains , a home fitness equipment company, officially announces the launch of AR BIKE1 on Kickstarter , the popular crowdfunding platform that connects creators with backers to fund innovative projects. AR BIKE1 is an indoor cycling machine designed to make home workouts engaging through game-based rides. Suitable for cyclists of all levels, it turns every pedal into a motivating challenge.The Inspiration Behind Tousains AR BIKE1People often struggle to start working out, and even when they do, staying consistent is another challenge. Many riders find indoor cycling repetitive, difficult to sustain, and easy to abandon after just a few days.“I’ve always loved staying active, but let’s be honest—riding indoors can feel like a total grind. It gets repetitive, and sometimes it’s just not inspiring,” said Mamombe, the lead designer of AR BIKE1. “So we asked ourselves: what if indoor training didn’t feel like a chore? What if it felt more like an adventure? That question led us to build the world’s first pixel-style cycling game.”That vision became the foundation of AR BIKE1. It isn’t just another exercise bike—it transforms every ride into a game-like journey, where distance turns into quests, resistance becomes challenges, and achievements unlock real-world impact.Key Features of Tousains AR BIKE1Gamified FitnessAR BIKE1 delivers engaging game experiences through the Tousains app. Riders simply download the app, pair it with the bike via Bluetooth, and begin cycling through mission-based gameplay designed to keep workouts fun and consistent.Bike-to-App IntegrationAR BIKE1 connects seamlessly to the Tousains app for data recording and tracking. Key metrics—such as heart rate, time, distance, and calories—are stored in the app, allowing users to review their workout history and visualize their progress over time.Lifetime Access to Tousains Training CoursesBackers will receive lifetime access to Tousains’ upcoming instructor-led training courses. These will include structured fat-burn rides and progressive programs delivered through the app—with no subscription fees.Pro-Grade EM Resistance & True Road FeelAR BIKE1 features a precision electromagnetic resistance system for a smooth, quiet, and instantly responsive riding experience—replicating realistic road feel while remaining ideal for home use.Ergonomic Design for Real HomesThe adjustable seat—both vertically and horizontally—accommodates riders from 150cm to 195cm. Sweat-resistant grips and ergonomic touch points ensure stable, comfortable rides suitable for long sessions.Charity-Driven “Green Energy” SystemEvery calorie burned contributes to a community Green Energy pool. When milestones are reached, Tousains converts community achievements into real donations to partner environmental and social causes, like donations to environmental projects, so every ride can contribute to social impact.Launch on KickstarterAR BIKE1 is now live on Kickstarter with five reward tiers designed to meet different budgets and riding preferences:Budget Early Bird — 9kg flywheelSuper Early Bird — 9kg flywheelSuper Early Bird — 13kg flywheelEarly Bird — 9kg flywheelEarly Bird — 13kg flywheelThe 9kg version is ideal for beginners or riders focused on lighter, more casual sessions, while the heavier 13kg flywheel offers increased momentum and road-like stability—perfect for users seeking a more intense and realistic cycling experience. Backers can select the package that best fits their budget, fitness goals, and training style.How to JoinVisit the AR BIKE1 Kickstarter page Select the preferred pledge tier.After supporting the project, download the Tousains app (iOS/Android) and prepare to pair it with the bike once delivered: https://www.tousains.com/pages/tousains-app About TousainsTousains is a home fitness equipment supplier focused on creating practical and accessible workout solutions. The company develops space-saving and versatile fitness machines designed to support a range of training needs in home environments. From mini elliptical machine, cable machine CR63, portable cable machine Hivegym Power Pump to AR BIKE1, Tousains designs products to accommodate users of different fitness levels and home settings.For more information, please visit: https://www.tousains.com/

Tousains AR BIKE1 — Turn Every Ride Into a Game

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.