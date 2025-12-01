Miami Digital Pop Artist Chiney Modano Launches Her Debut Album and Multimedia Visual Era

Chiney Modano

Miami digital pop star Chiney Modano debuts her first album, blending fast-car energy, island roots, and futuristic visuals in a bold new multimedia era.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chiney Modano, the rising digital pop artist known for her Jamaican–Asian heritage, high-energy Miami bass influence, and futuristic visual identity, officially announces the launch of her debut album and multimedia artist rollout. The project positions Modano as one of the most innovative emerging voices in the 2025 global pop landscape. With an aesthetic rooted in speed, female empowerment, and culturally blended storytelling, Chiney Modano is rapidly becoming a breakout name in digital music and entertainment.

As a Miami-born artist, Modano draws heavily from the city’s iconic nightlife, high-performance car culture, and Caribbean diaspora energy. Her music blends rhythmic Miami bass, glossy dance-pop production, and cinematic hooks with her own Jamaican–Asian background—creating a signature sound that is both culturally rich and commercially magnetic. The launch of her debut project introduces a new wave of digital pop defined by hybrid identity, fast-paced imagery, and visually-driven storytelling.

A Debut Album Rooted in Narrative, Culture, and High-Octane Sound

Chiney Modano’s debut album, Guns & Gold Roses features a dynamic collection of tracks that range from hard-hitting club records to emotional cinematic storytelling.

The project includes several standout singles:

“LamboMode” — a fast-car, adrenaline-fueled anthem designed for global club rotation. “Feminists” — a bold narrative track delivering cultural commentary with polished pop precision. • “Glock 27” — a dramatic and cinematic story of betrayal, survival, and feminine power. “Miami Freestyle” — a nostalgic homage to Miami’s golden era of bass music, reimagined for 2025. • “Taste of Jamaica” — a melodic celebration of Caribbean culture, heritage, and identity.

“This album is everything—my roots, my Miami influence, my emotions, my speed, my energy,” Modano states. “I wanted to create something bold, something cultural, something future-forward. I want girls everywhere to feel fast, powerful, and unstoppable.”

A Fully Modern Multimedia Artist Rollout With AI-Enhanced Visual Branding

The debut campaign for Chiney Modano integrates a multi-platform visual strategy designed for maximum reach across TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and digital music outlets. The rollout includes high-definition visuals, motorsport-inspired photography, AI-enhanced artwork, teaser trailers, character-style imagery, and micro-story content that builds Modano’s iconic digital persona.

Her brand identity features neon Miami color palettes, glossy futurism, high-performance vehicle imagery, and hyper-stylized character design—optimized for press coverage, social media virality, and global algorithmic discoverability. The campaign emphasizes discoverability across major platforms.

Streaming Availability and Global Distribution Strategy

Chiney Modano’s debut album is now available on SoundCloud, with distribution expansion planned globally in December 2025. Once processed, the album will appear across Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music and more. The release schedule includes music videos, remixes, behind-the-scenes features, and extended press outreach to support playlisting and algorithmic discovery.

A New Voice in Global Pop: Positioning for 2026 and Beyond

As the entertainment industry continues advancing toward AI-driven creativity, digital persona branding, and multicultural hybrid artistry, Chiney Modano stands at the forefront of a new era. Her sound, visuals, and identity position her as a global-ready performer capable of capturing audiences across North America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia.

About Chiney Modano

Chiney Modano is a Miami-born digital pop star of Jamaican–Asian heritage. Her music blends dance-pop, Miami bass, Caribbean rhythms, and cinematic visual storytelling, creating a hybrid sound that defines the next evolution of global pop. Modano bridges music, art, and cultural identity into a fully realized multimedia experience.

About Car Repertoire LLC

Car Repertoire LLC in association with Miami Global Solutions LLC is a multimedia digital production firm in Miami Specializing in digital branding, AI-enhanced creative assets, and global pop artist rollout strategies, the company focuses on elevating new artists with visually-driven, future-ready marketing approaches.

