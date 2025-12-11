Bendaña & Bendaña Attorney María José Jirón-Bendaña Participates in INTA 2025 Leadership Meeting

María José Jirón-Bendaña

Firm Partner Serves on INTA’s Leadership Development Committee, Organizes Leadership Bootcamps

The Leadership Meeting was a valuable opportunity to connect with colleagues from different jurisdictions and to exchange practical views on how businesses are navigating trademark protection today,” — María José Jirón-Bendaña

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bendaña & Bendaña announced that attorney María José Jirón-Bendaña , a member of INTA 's Leadership Development Committee, participated in the International Trademark Association (INTA) 2025 Leadership Meeting, held from Nov. 18-21 in Hollywood, Florida. This exclusive, invitation-only event brought together INTA committee members and intellectual property leaders from around the world. Participants discussed trademark law, policy, and enforcement, while also advancing the association's 2026-2029 Strategic Plan.The Leadership Development Committee creates insightful, engaging, and interactive educational programs designed specifically for the professional growth of INTA volunteers, helping them improve their leadership roles within INTA or their own organizations. Their work includes content development, speaker and moderator identification, support with course materials, and overall program implementation. The committee also offers resources to support leadership training and development, such as the leadership bootcamps. Recently, one such bootcamp was led by Melissa Thornley on the topic "Trust and Resilience: Essential Elements of Effective Leadership."Jirón-Bendaña practices intellectual property law, corporate and commercial law, regulatory affairs, and litigation. She advises clients on brand protection, regulatory strategy, and commercial matters. As a member of INTA's Leadership Development Committee, she develops educational programs for volunteer leaders, including content creation, speaker selection, and program implementation. Over the past two years, she has helped organize eight leadership bootcamps and collaborated closely with facilitators and committee members.As part of the bootcamp project team, María José has been instrumental in organizing these eight bootcamps, engaging with both volunteer facilitators and fellow committee members."The Leadership Meeting allowed me to connect with colleagues from various jurisdictions and exchange views on trademark protection for businesses," said Jirón-Bendaña. "These discussions will help shape our support for clients facing cross-border issues."Bendaña & Bendaña advises local and international clients in intellectual property law, corporate and commercial law, regulatory affairs, and litigation. The firm represents businesses in diverse industries on trademark matters, commercial transactions, and dispute resolution.For more information, visit https://www.bendana.com or https://bendana.asia for Asia clients.About Bendaña & BendañaBendaña & Bendaña is a leading Nicaraguan law firm with over 50 years of experience representing clients across Central America. The firm provides legal services in Intellectual Property, Business, and Real Estate Law, with a strong presence in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. Visit https://www.bendana.com , or https://bendana.asia/ for Asia clients.

