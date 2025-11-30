One Stop Auto Body & Paint – Collision Repair Specialists Strengthens Its Commitment to Quality Repairs in Phoenix

One Stop Auto Body & Paint - Collision Repair Specialists

Phoenix’s One Stop Auto Body boosts repair quality with new equipment, stronger customer support, and leadership backed by 13 years of experience.

Repair every vehicle the right way. Treat every customer with respect. And make sure people feel safe putting their vehicle back on the road.” — Mike Tap, Owner

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoenix drivers continue to rely on One Stop Auto Body & Paint – Collision Repair Specialists for trusted, high-quality collision repair services. The company has announced ongoing improvements to its repair capabilities, customer support, and advanced equipment as it builds on a reputation backed by more than 340 five-star Google reviews.Located at 2017 W Ironwood Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85021, One Stop Auto Body & Paint has become a preferred destination for collision repair, dent removal, automotive painting, structural correction, and full restoration work throughout the Phoenix area. Since opening in 2018, the shop has focused on delivering precision repairs with honesty, transparency, and customer-first communication for those looking for an auto body shop in Phoenix.Leadership With 13 Years of Industry ExperienceThe business is led by Mike, who brings 13 years of hands-on collision repair experience to every project. His background in structural repair, refinishing, and modern repair technology has shaped the shop’s standards for quality and accuracy.“Our focus has always been simple,” Mike said. “Repair every vehicle the right way. Treat every customer with respect. And make sure people feel safe putting their vehicle back on the road. The 350+ five-star reviews we’ve earned show the level of care we bring to Phoenix drivers.”Full-Service Collision Repair for Phoenix DriversOne Stop Auto Body & Paint provides a complete suite of auto body and collision repair services, including:Collision repairPaint refinishing & color matchingFrame straightening & unibody repairDent & scratch removalBumper repairPaintless dent repair (PDR)Auto glass replacementRust repair & detailingTowing coordinationFull insurance claim supportThe company welcomes all insurance providers, ensuring drivers receive accurate documentation, fair estimates, and a smooth repair process from start to finish.Precision Repairs With Modern TechnologyTo maintain a high standard of workmanship, the shop uses advanced tools and repair systems, including:Computer-based structural measurementHigh-accuracy color matching systemsModern refinishing boothsUpdated tools for aluminum & high-strength steel repairsThese technologies allow the team to restore factory geometry, ensure finish quality, and maintain long-term structural integrity.About One Stop Auto Body & Paint – Collision Repair SpecialistsFounded in 2018, One Stop Auto Body & Paint – Collision Repair Specialists is a leading auto body shop serving Phoenix, AZ. The company provides collision repair, dent removal, paint matching, bumper repair, PDR, frame straightening, auto glass replacement, and full refinishing services. Led by Mike, a collision repair expert with 13+ years of experience, the shop is known for accuracy, integrity, and customer-focused care. One Stop Auto Body remains a trusted name for vehicle restoration in Phoenix.Business Information:Address: 2017 W Ironwood Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85021Phone: (602) 944-0880Email: info@onestopcollisionrepair.comHours: Monday–Friday 8 AM to 5 PM

