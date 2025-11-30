One River Zen Announces Pending Purchase of Former Ottawa Times Facility to Expand Community Programs in Ottawa, IL

One River Zen, a Soto Zen Buddhist temple and community center located in Ottawa, Illinois.

OTTAWA, IL, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One River Zen , a Soto Zen Buddhist temple and community organization in downtown Ottawa, Illinois, has announced the pending purchase of the former Ottawa Times building at 110 W. Jefferson Street. Closing is expected within the next two weeks, marking a major step forward in the temple’s efforts to expand meditation programs, service initiatives, and inclusive support for families across the Illinois Valley.The project is being led by Sensei Michael Brunner , founding teacher and Abbot of One River Zen, together with Rev. Vanessa Roddam, co-founder and President of David’s Clubhouse Outreach. David’s Clubhouse provides neurodiversity-affirming play, learning, and family support programs for autistic children and their caregivers.“This new space allows us to hold more of the community through new and diverse programming,” Roddam said. “We will be able to expand David’s Clubhouse and deepen our support for autistic children, their families, and the broader Ottawa community.”Expanded Community Services Planned for the New FacilityOnce the acquisition is finalized, One River Zen plans to establish:-David’s Clubhouse, expanding autism-affirming programming along with a community play area open to all children, where proceeds directly support the core mission of David’s Clubhouse Outreach-Karuna Food Pantry, continuing and expanding its work supporting local households experiencing food insecurity-Daily meditation, mindfulness classes, and retreats with increased capacity-Community gathering rooms for workshops, events, and outreach programmingThis new center will help One River Zen serve a wider range of needs while continuing its rapid growth since arriving in Ottawa in 2021.“Our work has always been rooted in showing up for our community,” Brunner said. “This new location strengthens that commitment and opens the door to even more ways we can support the people of Ottawa.”About One River ZenFounded in 2021, One River Zen is a Soto Zen Buddhist temple and community center located in Ottawa, Illinois. The organization offers meditation instruction, koan study, community service programs, and inclusive outreach designed to support individuals and families throughout the Illinois Valley.Contact:One River ZenSensei Michael BrunnerOttawa, ILoutreach@oneriverzen.org

