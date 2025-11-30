Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. Expands Manhattan Probate & Trust Real Estate Advisory Services

Alejandro R. Hernandez Esq.

Alejandro R. Hernandez, Expands Manhattan Probate & Trust Real Estate Advisory Services for Executors, Trustees, and High-Value Estates Across New York City

MANHATTAN , NY, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., Manhattan attorney, real estate broker, and CEO of ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC, announced the expanded scope of the firm’s Manhattan Probate & Trust Real Estate Advisory Services, strengthening its comprehensive support for executors, trustees, fiduciaries, and estate-planning professionals responsible for managing high-value property sales throughout New York City.Building on more than two decades of legal and real estate experience, Hernandez’s fiduciary-focused advisory framework provides end-to-end guidance for trust and estate property dispositions, luxury co-op and condo transfers, court-supervised transactions, and cross-border heir representation.Meeting the Increasing Demand for Fiduciary Real Estate Expertise in ManhattanThe volume of trust and estate property transfers in Manhattan continues to grow due to intergenerational wealth shifts, the aging of long-term property owners, and international real estate holdings passing to heirs. Executors and trustees in New York City face unique challenges, including:* Co-op board estate requirements* Surrogate’s Court protocols* Foreign beneficiary coordination* Vacant luxury property security concerns* Access issues involving relatives or occupants* Valuation disputes and tax implications* Documentation required for fiduciary accountingHernandez’s expanded program addresses these complexities through a lawyer-broker guided process tailored specifically for Manhattan’s legal and property landscape.“Fiduciaries deserve a structured, compliant, and value-driven real estate process.”“Probate and trust real estate in Manhattan requires precision, legal awareness, and luxury-market strategy,” said Hernandez.“Executors and trustees face enormous responsibility. My focus is to provide a structured, transparent, and fully managed process—from valuation to repairs to buyer due diligence—so they meet their legal obligations and secure the highest possible outcome for the estate.”Comprehensive Advisory Services for Manhattan EstatesARH Real Estate Advisory Group’s fiduciary real estate platform now includes:* Property evaluations tailored to trust/estate requirements* Comparable analysis & Manhattan-specific valuation reports* Pre-sale preparation, repair oversight & clean-out management* Coordination with probate & trust attorneys (non-legal services)* Surrogate’s Court compliant documentation* Executor/trustee protection protocols* Marketing programs targeting high-net-worth local & international buyers* Assistance for out-of-state & foreign heirsCoverage spans the Upper East Side, Upper West Side, Midtown, Tribeca, Chelsea, SoHo, Gramercy, FiDi, and Battery Park City, with additional support available in the outer boroughs.Why Manhattan Probate & Trust Sales Require Specialized Handling* Manhattan’s real estate structure—especially co-ops—creates challenges not found in other markets:* Estate approval requirements by co-op boards* Strict documentation for sales involving trusts or deceased owners* High security needs for vacant luxury units* International tax implications for heirs* Occupancy and access complications* Risk-management concerns for fiduciaries with legal exposure“Fiduciaries must maximize value while adhering to legal and procedural requirements,” Hernandez added.“My advisory structure ensures they can meet these duties with clarity, compliance, and confidence.”About Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq.Alejandro R. Hernandez is a Manhattan attorney, licensed New York real estate broker, and CEO of ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC. With more than 20 years of legal experience and extensive background in probate, trust, fiduciary real estate, luxury property sales, and cross-border advisory, Hernandez provides a comprehensive lawyer-led brokerage model serving clients in Manhattan, Beverly Hills, and Austin.His affiliated entities include ARH Global Advisors LLC, ARH Consulting LLC, and ARH Real Estate Group LLC (California).About ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLCARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC is a Manhattan-based real estate brokerage entity focused on probate, trust, estate, luxury, and investment real estate throughout New York City. The firm serves executors, trustees, attorneys, fiduciaries, family offices, and high-net-worth clients seeking advisory-level representation.Media ContactARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLCAttn: Media RelationsManhattan, New YorkWebsite: www.alexhernandezrealestate.com Phone: 646-290-7380

