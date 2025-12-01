Rites of Passage: Raising Sons to be Men of Standard Named 2025 Christlit Book of the Year Award Winner

Featherworks Publications celebrates top honor for Sonya D. Ferreira’s vision of intentional, purpose-driven leadership in parenting

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Featherworks Publications is proud to announce that Rites of Passage: Raising Sons to be Men of Standard by Sonya D. Ferreira has been named the 2025 Christlit Book of the Year Award Winner in the Family category. The Christlit honor recognizes Christian books that exemplify excellence in craft, theological faithfulness, and influence on readers’ lives.

“Receiving the Christlit Book of the Year is deeply humbling,” said Sonya D. Ferreira. “Families long for a clear, dignified path to guide their sons and daughters into responsibility, service, and purpose. This award affirms that parents and mentors are ready to reclaim meaningful rites and celebrate the journey of training the people we influence with intention.”

“From the beginning, Rites of Passage resonated because it is both timeless and practical,” shares the Chief Marketing Officer of Featherworks Publications. “This recognition belongs to every parent, mentor, and church leader who has used the book to shape the next generation. We are grateful and energized to serve even more families and organizations.”

About the Book

Rites of Passage: Raising Sons to be Men of Standard presents a powerful vision for moral character, purpose, and responsibility—giving families and faith communities a way to celebrate the process of growth with dignity through ceremonies, tradition, and shared language. The book examines how parents and mentors nurture leadership, model integrity, and service in everyday life.

Companion Resource

Following readers’ requests for guidance to personally apply rites of passage principles, Featherworks Publications released Pathways to Purpose: Rites of Passage Companion Guide, a practical handbook featuring interactive milestone maps, adaptable ceremony rites, and reflection prompts designed for parents of leaders. Together, the two books offer vision and the tools to bring the vision to life through rites of passage ceremonies.

Availability

• Order Rites of Passage: https://www.emissaryway.com/book

• Order Pathways to Purpose: https://www.emissaryway.com/book

• Two-Book Bundle (Best Value): https://square.link/u/ijqz89LC

High-resolution images, an excerpt, and a comprehensive media kit are available upon request.

About the Christlit Book Awards

The Christlit Book Awards honor exceptional works of Christian literature across various categories each year. The Book of the Year award goes to a title that demonstrates excellence in writing, spiritual insight, and impact on readers.

About the Author

Sonya D. Ferreira is a writer and teacher who helps families, organizations, and communities raise intentional leaders. Her work combines timeless wisdom with relevant and relatable principles that allow parents to recognize growth through meaningful milestones.

About Featherworks Publications

Featherworks Publications is a faith-focused publisher dedicated to sharing truth-driven resources for families and leaders. We develop practical, spiritually rooted books and tools that support parents, leaders, and organizations celebrating milestones and living purposefully.

Media Contact

Featherworks Publications, LLC

Email: featherworkspub@gmail.com

Phone: 813-825-0928

Web: www.emissaryway.com

