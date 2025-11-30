HARTENSTEIN POOR & FOSTER LLC Launches New Impact Litigation Practice Group, Expanding Mission-Driven Legal Advocacy

Scott B Poor, Managing Member

Wichita-based law firm known for trauma-informed advocacy and drug and alcohol defense, announces the launch of its Impact Litigation Practice Group.

We advocate for the addicted, the abused and the wrongfully accused.” — Scott B Poor

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HARTENSTEIN POOR & FOSTER LLC (HPF), a Wichita-based law firm known for its trauma-informed advocacy and leadership in drug and alcohol defense, is proud to announce the official launch of its Impact Litigation Practice Group. This new division reflects the firm’s growing commitment to advancing justice through strategic, high-stakes litigation aimed at protecting constitutional rights, challenging systemic abuses, and improving conditions for vulnerable individuals across Kansas.In recent years, HPF has built a reputation on defending those struggling with addiction, trauma, and mental health challenges—guided by its core philosophy: “Advocacy for the Addicted, the Abused and the Wrongfully Accused.” The addition of a robust impact litigation practice marks the next phase of the firm’s mission to create meaningful, statewide change on behalf of people whose rights are most at risk.“Impact litigation is a natural extension of the work we already do every day,” said Founder Managing Member Scott B. Poor. “Our clients face not just criminal charges, but the consequences of systems that often fail to protect them. This practice group allows us to take on the bigger fights— police misconduct , jail conditions, civil rights violations—so that individual victories can lead to structural reform.”The Impact Litigation Practice Group will focus on cases involving:• Civil rights violations• Police and correctional misconduct• Wrongful arrests and unlawful searches• Conditions-of-confinement claims• Due process violations• Systemic failures affecting individuals with addiction, disabilities, or mental health challenges• Government accountability and transparency mattersIn addition to courtroom litigation, the group will support community-based initiatives and policy efforts aimed at improving systems that disproportionately affect individuals who are addicted, abused, or marginalized.“We see the courtroom as only one part of the solution,” said Member Sarah M. Foster. “True change requires amplifying voices that have been ignored, pushing institutions to meet their constitutional obligations, and making sure our clients—and their communities—are seen, heard, and protected.”The launch also aligns with the firm’s ongoing development of holistic defense services, integrating social work support, addiction-informed representation, and client-centered advocacy into its criminal defense practice.“Our goal has always been to help people rebuild their lives,” added Member Eric Hartenstein. “Impact litigation lets us broaden that mission—standing up not just for individuals, but for entire communities affected by systemic injustice.”About Hartenstein Poor & Foster LLCHARTENSTEIN POOR & FOSTER LLC is a Wichita, Kansas law firm focused on civil rights and criminal defense. The firm practices trauma-informed advocacy. HPF has the largest drug/alcohol defense practice in the State of Kansas.For more information, visit www.legalhpf.com or call 316-261-9200.

