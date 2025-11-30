International Property Raffle Awarding Ownership of a 15-Unit Beachfront Hotel in Greece

Villa Koutsakis in sunny southern Greece. A beautiful view from the Villa.

Raffle Winner Also Eligible for Greece’s Golden Visa

HERAKLION, CRETE, GREECE, November 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Villa Koutsakis, a beloved 15-unit beachfront hotel set on the shores of Crete, Greece, has launched a global raffle offering one winner full ownership of the property. The hotel’s longtime owner, 78-year-old Anastasia Koutsakis, is preparing for retirement and has chosen this inclusive format to make a rare property opportunity accessible to participants worldwide.Situated directly on the coastline, Villa Koutsakis features 15 fully furnished guest units, outdoor leisure areas, and uninterrupted access to Crete’s renowned beaches. With its warm atmosphere and strong reputation for authentic Greek hospitality, the property offers exceptional potential for anyone seeking a lifestyle investment, relocation opportunity, or entry into the hospitality sector.In addition to ownership, the winner will also be eligible to apply for Greece’s Golden Visa program, provided they meet all legal and financial requirements. The Golden Visa offers long-term residency rights in Greece and visa-free travel throughout Europe.“This raffle makes it possible for someone anywhere in the world to step into hotel ownership on one of Europe’s most beautiful islands,” said Anastasia, the owner. “I'm ready to enjoy my retirement, and this raffle gives the property a fresh future while keeping the process open and fair for all participants.”Minimum Ticket Requirement & Guaranteed PrizeThe raffle will proceed with a minimum ticket threshold.If the required number of tickets is not reached, the winner will instead receive a cash prize drawn from the ticket proceeds, ensuring that every participant remains fully protected and that a prize is guaranteed regardless of outcome.About the PrizeThe primary prize includes:Full legal ownership of Villa Koutsakis including all furnishing and equipment required for running the hotelA €30 000 cash bonus to be used for upgrades to the hotel and transition costsEligibility to apply for the Greek Golden Visa, subject to meeting government criteriaTickets are £5 and are available globally through Raffall.com an established and secure raffle website based in the UK. The raffle is open to participants from all regions, designed to offer an exciting and accessible path to property ownership in Greece.The official drawing will be held on December 20th, 2025, with the winner announced publicly and contacted directly.A Coastal Legacy Ready for Its Next ChapterFor decades, Villa Koutsakis has welcomed guests from around the world seeking relaxation, clarity, and the unmatched beauty of the Cretan coastline. As tourism to Crete continues to expand, hotel ownership in the region presents both personal and long-term investment value.How to EnterTickets can be purchased at Raffall.com. Click the link below for more information about the raffle.

Villa Koutsakis on Raffall.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.