Right Plan Expands in The Woodlands Under Leadership of CEO Brent Lake

Right Plan relocates its Medicare call center to The Woodlands, creating new jobs and strengthening service under CEO Brent Lake’s leadership.

THE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Right Plan, a national Medicare insurance agency and Medicare call center, announced today that the company has officially relocated its headquarters from Houston to The Woodlands, Texas. The move, led by Co-Founder and CEO Brent Lake, marks a significant expansion of the company’s Medicare support services and its commitment to creating new jobs in the North Houston region.

Right Plan provides Medicare beneficiaries with assistance in comparing and enrolling in Medicare Advantage (Part C), Medicare Supplement (Medigap), and Prescription Drug Plans (Part D). The company’s new headquarters will support its growing operations and allow it to increase staffing, training capacity, and customer support infrastructure.

The relocation reflects the leadership vision of CEO Brent Lake, who has overseen the company’s rapid growth and focus on customer-centered Medicare guidance. Lake, a U.S. Army veteran, built Right Plan on the principles of clarity, integrity, and service—values that continue to shape the organization’s culture and day-to-day decision-making.

“Our move to The Woodlands is a strategic step toward scaling responsibly while improving the quality of service we provide to seniors across the country,” said Brent Lake, CEO of Right Plan. “This community aligns with our professionalism, our values, and our long-term goals. It also gives us the opportunity to bring new jobs and career paths to the area.”

The expanded headquarters will house Medicare call center operations, licensed telesales agents, customer service teams, quality assurance and compliance staff, and administrative leadership. The company plans to continue hiring throughout 2025 as more seniors seek support during Medicare enrollment periods such as AEP, OEP, and Special Enrollment Periods.

Lake attributes Right Plan’s success to maintaining a strong balance between customer needs and employee satisfaction. He emphasizes that a positive work environment directly leads to better outcomes for Medicare beneficiaries navigating complex health coverage decisions.

“Strong leadership means taking care of both the customer and the people who serve them,” Lake added. “I’m proud of the culture we’ve built. Our agents know they’re supported, trained well, and led by someone who believes in doing things the right way.”

Right Plan’s licensed agents work with seniors nationwide to compare Medicare Advantage plans, review coverage options, check provider and prescription compatibility, and ensure beneficiaries understand their choices before enrolling. The company partners with national carriers and maintains strict compliance standards across its call center operations.

Lake’s military background has also played a central role in shaping the company’s structure and service philosophy. He credits his time in the U.S. Army for instilling the discipline, accountability, and sense of duty that now guide Right Plan’s operational approach.

“Service is something I take seriously,” Lake said. “Every Medicare enrollee deserves patience, accuracy, and respect. That’s the standard I’ve set at Right Plan, and our move to The Woodlands reinforces that mission.”

As Right Plan continues expanding, Lake remains focused on sustainable growth, improved customer experience, and strengthening the company’s presence in the community. The relocation represents the beginning of a new chapter—one built around leadership, opportunity, and a dedication to the senior population the company serves.

