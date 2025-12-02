Inclusive Web Named to the 2025 Inc. Best in Business List for Best AI Implementation for Social Good

Company honored for its AI-powered accessibility portal supporting people with disabilities

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inclusive Web, a leading digital accessibility provider, has been named to the 2025 Inc. Best in Business list in the categories of Best AI Implementation for Social Good. The award recognizes companies using innovation to drive meaningful impact, particularly those advancing equity, access, and inclusion through technology.Inclusive Web earned this distinction for its next-generation AI-driven accessibility portal, a platform designed to help developers and organizations identify, understand, and fix accessibility barriers across websites and mobile apps. The portal integrates AI into every stage of the workflow to guide teams, even those without accessibility expertise through accurate, actionable fixes supported by real disabled user testing.At the center of the company’s mission is a simple truth: 20% of the U.S. population lives with a disability, yet most digital products remain inaccessible. Inclusive Web’s AI tools are designed as AI for Social Good, empowering companies to build digital experiences that include everyone.“Our AI isn’t just about automation, it’s about expanding access,” said Matthew Elefant, Founder & CEO of Inclusive Web. “Digital accessibility is both a civil right and a massive market opportunity. We’re proud to build tools that make it easier for teams to create experiences that work for all users, including people with disabilities.”Inclusive Web’s platform blends:AI-powered accessibility guidance and code recommendationsAutomated and human-verified testingRemediation tools that support developers at all skill levelsReal disabled user feedbackA Fix Guarantee—organizations don’t pay unless issues are fixedThis model is helping organizations improve accessibility faster, more accurately, and with greater long-term sustainability than traditional audit-only methods.“Being recognized by Inc. in AI for Social Good reflects the heart of what we do,” Elefant added. “Accessibility should never be an afterthought, and AI can play a powerful role in reducing barriers and empowering developers everywhere.”About the Inc. Best in Business AwardsInc.’s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society. Rather than relying on revenue growth and funding, the program’s editors review and score applicants on their achievements in purpose-driven categories, celebrating companies that go above and beyond to make a positive difference.About Inclusive WebInclusive Web is a New York–based, remote-first digital accessibility provider empowering organizations to build accessible websites, apps, and digital products. Through its AI-enhanced accessibility portal, expert developers, and real disabled testers, Inclusive Web delivers actionable solutions and verified remediation that support people of all abilities.Website: www.inclusiveweb.co Media ContactMatthew ElefantFounder & CEO, Inclusive WebEmail: Matthew@inclusiveweb.coPhone: (917) 658-4006LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/matthewelefant/ Company LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/inclusive-digital-llc/

