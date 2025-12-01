The Diane McConaghy Team Reinforces Dedication to Client-Focused Real Estate in McKees Rocks and Western Pennsylvania

Diane McConaghy

A dedicated real estate professional providing comprehensive property buying and selling services with RE/MAX Select Realty

MCKEES ROCKS, PA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Diane McConaghy Team at RE/MAX Select Realty continues to be a leading provider of residential real estate services in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, and the surrounding Western Pennsylvania region. The team offers comprehensive support for both home buyers and sellers, emphasizing a client-centric approach to property transactions.Dedicated to facilitating informed decisions, the team prioritizes client education and personalized service throughout every stage of the real estate journey, from initial consultation through to closing. Leveraging deep local market knowledge, the Diane McConaghy Team provides expert guidance on property valuations, effective marketing strategies, and skilled negotiation tactics, striving to ensure a seamless and positive experience for each client.This commitment to professional and efficient service, tailored to individual client needs, underpins all operations of the Diane McConaghy Team. Their mission is to simplify complex real estate processes, making home ownership accessible and successful for residents across Western Pennsylvania.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.