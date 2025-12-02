Epitome Global Clinches Gold at HR Vendors of the Year Awards 2025 in Singapore and Malaysia

Epitome Global wins dual Gold at HR Vendors of the Year Awards 2025 for Best AI-Powered Learning Tools (Singapore) and Best Psychometric Testing (Malaysia)

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epitome Global, a regional leader in workforce intelligence and AI-powered learning solutions, has achieved dual Gold awards at the prestigious HR Vendors of the Year Awards 2025, underscoring its role as a transformative solution to today’s workforce crisis of purpose, skills, and engagement. The company was recognised in two competitive categories: Best AI-Powered Learning Tools (Singapore) and Best Psychometric Testing Provider (Malaysia), cementing its position as a workforce optimisation platform that moves organisations beyond traditional HR tech into whole-person, data-driven transformation.

The HR Vendors of the Year Awards, organised by Human Resources Online, celebrate excellence in HR technology and services, with rigorous judging criteria focused on measurable impact, innovation, and client value. The Singapore event saw Epitome Global take home Gold for Best AI-Powered Learning Tools, a category honouring solutions that leverage artificial intelligence to personalise learning, enhance retention, and deliver tangible workforce outcomes - precisely the areas where Epitome Global’s platform helps enterprises turn disengaged, under-skilled workforces into future-ready, energised teams.

In Malaysia, Epitome Global was named Gold winner for Best Psychometric Testing Provider, validating its unique approach to whole-person intelligence that integrates values, motivations, skills, and preferences into a single talent intelligence layer. This award recognises organisations that employ scientific assessment methodologies, such as profiling, behavioural insights, and skills intelligence, to help clients select and develop top talent, with judges highlighting Epitome Global’s integrated platform for its validity, reliability, and ability to deliver actionable data for workforce transformation at scale.

“Our mission at Epitome Global has always been to help every individual discover their potential and to help organisations build workforces that are aligned, capable, and future-ready,” remarked Kevin Chan, CEO of Epitome Global. “These two wins matter because they show that the market is demanding a new kind of solution: a workforce optimisation ‘magic pill’ that combines profiling, skills intelligence, and AI-driven personalisation to create roles where people feel purpose, keep their skills current, and stay deeply engaged.”

Epitome Global’s success in both AI-powered learning and psychometric testing underscores the accelerating shift towards integrated workforce optimisation across Asia, where governments and enterprises are seeking scalable answers to skills gaps, disengagement, and rapid change. The company partners with enterprises and public-sector agencies to unlock data-driven talent decisions, reduce workforce risk, and foster organisational agility for the future of work.

About Epitome Global

Epitome Global is a workforce optimisation company that integrates artificial intelligence, data analytics, and sector-specific expertise to help organisations unlock and develop talent through smart assessments, personalised learning, and data-driven insights.

Guided by a mission to bridge the systemic gap between talent and opportunity, Epitome Global equips organisations to make data-led decisions, respond to dynamic market demands, and build future-ready workforces - engineering workforce change rather than simply supporting it.

