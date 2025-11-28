Rici Rubio Enterprises Launches Legendary Forms Eyewear with Keeley Studios’ Official SCOPE Art Show Preview

Legendary Forms' collaboration with Keeley Studios marks the brand’s first artistic partnership.

Rici Rubio Enterprises launches Legendary Forms, a new unisex eyewear brand, debuting at an immersive cultural event in partnership with Keeley Studios.

Legendary Forms grew out of years of friendship and the belief that a single thoughtful object can carry a story. Miami felt like the right moment to share the beginning of that story.” — Rici Rubio

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rici Rubio Enterprises will introduce Legendary Forms , a new unisex eyewear and merchandise brand, debuting at a private dinner on December 2 at Villa Woodbine. The evening serves as the first look at the Legendary Forms collaboration with Keeley Studios and the official SCOPE Art Show preview of his upcoming series titled ‘ Resurrected in Light .’Legendary Forms was created by Rici Rubio and Dominic D’Angelica as a quiet statement on design, friendship, and the culture they have built together. The brand works with Italian craftsmen and keeps its center of gravity in the creative scenes that shaped its founders. Legendary Forms is focused on a single idea at a time, brought to life with intention rather than volume.“We wanted to build something that felt personal and honest, not rushed or shaped by trends,” said co-founder and creative director, Rici Rubio. “Legendary Forms grew out of years of friendship and the belief that a single thoughtful object can carry a story. Miami felt like the right moment to share the beginning of that story with the people who have been a part of our lives and work.”The collaboration with Keeley Studios marks the brand’s first artistic partnership. Guests will be the first to see a limited edition frame designed with Ryan Keeley, whose work blends sculpture, installation, photography, and performance into the high concept design of Legendary Forms. This first look acts as the brand’s entry into the cultural landscape ahead of its consumer launch in January 2026.During the event, attendees will experience a preview of ‘Resurrected in Light,’ which premieres at SCOPE Miami Art Week 2025. Created inside the iconic Tadao Ando–designed Malibu residence, Keeley transformed the space into an open-air studio following the region’s devastating wildfires. Incorporating Malibu sand, fire ash, and Ando’s signature “architecture of light,” the series embodies rebirth, resilience, and creative transcendence — mirroring the foundational narrative behind Legendary Forms. The project contributes to Friends of Malibu Urgent Care Fund in support of local recovery efforts.Keeley developed and wore the Sacred Luminosity lenses throughout his time in Malibu. The custom chrome rosé tint softened the daylight inside the house and became a part of his creative process. “The Legendary Form lenses acted as a creative bridge, turning each part of the ‘Resurrected in Light’ series into a reflection of that sacred luminosity that translated the house’s spiritual light into my artwork,” said artist Ryan Keeley of Keeley Studios.Held at the historic Villa Woodbine, the evening brings together a hand-selected group of collectors, creatives, and cultural leaders via CONTRA, the creator-led private events platform behind a growing number of private cultural gatherings. The night will feature music by DJ A-Train, specialty pours by ALB Vodka, Tequila Tepozán and a series of intimate, immersive moments designed to introduce Legendary Forms through experience rather than presentation.Legendary Forms opens its story in Miami and continues its path into 2026 where its first collection will be available to the public.To learn more about Legendary Forms, visit legendaryforms.com.To learn more about Ryan Keeley and Keeley Studios, visit keeleystudios.com and @keeley_studios.

Resurrected in Light

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.