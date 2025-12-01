Ai UltraDopa Energy - 2 New Flavor Releases

Jack Owoc Launches Super-Premium Performance Ai UltraDopa Energy Drink Redefining Energy Drink Experience.

Ai UltraDopa™ is a next-generation energy drink built on three decades of knowledge, 31 university-level studies, and a 340-page book backed by 1,144 scientific references.” — Jack Owoc

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jack Owoc, globally recognized beverage prolific innovator and Chief Scientific Formulator, today announced the launch of Ai UltraDopa™, the world’s first beverage in what he defines as the cutting edge Neuro-Performance™ energy drink category.Jack Owoc, formulator and inventor of Bang Energy and RedlineEnergy — widely credited with creating the original Performance Energy category — now introduces his next major energy drink innovation with the nootropic powerhouse Ai UltraDopa™.Ai UltraDopa™ represents a new frontier for functional beverages. Ai UltraDopa™ is engineered to support several powerful neurotransmitters including dopamine and acetylcholine that may boost motivation, drive, mood, focus and elevate cognitive function. Mr. Owoc’s formulation strategy centers on targeting pathways designed to energize both the mind and body in a more advanced way.Powered by Three Decades of Foundational Research and 31 Human Clinical StudiesOver the past 30 years, Owoc has funded 31 double-blind, placebo-controlled human studies to validate and authenticate the formulas he develops. These gold-standard studies were conducted at elite institutions of higher learning including: UCLA, Florida State University, Baylor University, Nova Southeastern University, along with 27 additional top-tier research universities. This unparalleled scientific foundation has distinguished Jack Owoc as one of a few elite formulators in the beverage industry who consistently relies on real human clinical data rather than marketing hype.“Ai UltraDopa™ is a next-generation energy drink built on three decades of knowledge, 31 university-level studies, and a 340-page book backed by 1,144 scientific references. Today’s consumer is far more sophisticated, which is why I created a super-premium performance energy drink that redefines the energy drink experience.” —Jack OwocA Next-Generation Approach to Cognitive and Physical PerformanceAi UltraDopa™ features advanced nootropics, mood-support ingredients, and neuro-active compounds developed to support: Drive, Focus, Motivation, Mood elevation, Mental clarity, and Sustained performance.The product is manufactured in infinitely recyclable aluminum, reflecting Owoc’s commitment to higher-grade packaging and reduced environmental impact. The 12-ounce format uses roughly 25% less packaging than traditional 16-ounce energy drinks, significantly reducing material waste and creating a more sustainable product profile.Owoc is also producing a feature documentary covering his career, the rise of Bang Energy, the creation of the Performance Energy category, and the emergence of the new Neuro-Performance™ movement. Early industry discussions suggest strong national and international interest.About Jack OwocJack H. Owoc is the Chief Scientific Formulator behind Ai UltraDopa™ and one of the most influential innovators in performance nutrition. He created the Performance Energy category and generated over $7.25 billion in product sales. Over three decades, Owoc funded 31 human clinical studies to validate his formulations. Ai UltraDopa™ introduces his next major innovation: the Neuro-Performance™ category.

