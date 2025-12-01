Wylde Chylde Records Releases First-Ever AI Country Christmas Album 'A Very Cody Christmas'

A Very Cody Christmas by Cody M. Brooks

Wylde Chylde Records launches ‘A Very Cody Christmas,’ the first fully AI-created country Christmas album blending holiday classics with original tracks.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wylde Chylde Records has released “ A Very Cody Christmas ,” the first fully AI-created country Christmas album, performed by AI country artist Cody M. Brooks . This landmark project blends traditional holiday themes, Nashville-style production, and generative audio technology to create a new creative approach to holiday country music. Serving as both an artistic endeavor and a commercial release, the album reflects the growing role of artificial intelligence in modern music production.The eleven-track album blends original Christmas compositions with reimagined seasonal classics. All songs are performed through Cody M. Brooks, an AI artist designed by Wylde Chylde Records to explore new frontiers in digital storytelling and music innovation. While AI provides the vocals and core performances, every song is guided, edited, and refined by human songwriters, musicians, and producers.“This album marks a milestone for us and for the future of creative music production,” said Erica M., CTO of Wylde Chylde Records. “We view AI not as a replacement for independent artists but as a tool that expands what those artists and our production teams can create. The themes, melodies, storytelling, and emotional intent behind every track come from real people. AI helps us bring those ideas to life in new creative workflows.”“With ‘A Very Cody Christmas,’ we’re redefining what independent music production can look like,” said Dawn M., CEO of Wylde Chylde Records. “AI opens up possibilities for storytelling, creativity, and global reach that were unimaginable a few years ago. This album isn’t just holiday music—it’s about exploring new ways artists and audiences connect.”The track list includes “I’ll Be Home Tonight,” “Light the Winter Sky,” “Ride Through the Snow,” “Lift Our Praise Before Him,” “Auld Lang Syne,” and several additional original holiday songs. The album blends acoustic and electric instrumentation with country-rock elements, including driving electric guitars, energetic drums, and hot-shot guitar solos. These modern dynamics are combined with the precision and flexibility of AI vocal modeling, creating a festive, powerful sound with a contemporary Nashville edge.In addition to the audio release, Wylde Chylde Records is rolling out a series of music videos supporting the album. The holiday video for “Ride Through the Snow” premiered on AIMVS (AI Music Video Show) and will appear on YouTube, RadTV, and other platforms. The label plans to continue producing AI-generated videos throughout the holiday season, blending AI visuals with human-directed editing to shape Cody M. Brooks’ narrative identity.Cody M. Brooks is an AI country artist developed by Wylde Chylde Records to engage in immersive, character-based digital storytelling. He does not represent a real person, and the label includes a transparency statement with all releases to ensure audiences and media understand AI’s role in his creation. The project allows the label to test modern production technologies and explore new ways listeners can engage with characters and music.Wylde Chylde Records is an independent music label specializing in AI artists, digital-first storytelling, and innovative production pipelines. The label employs in-house musicians with experience across genres and explores the intersection of traditional musicianship and emerging tools. The company emphasizes transparency, ethical use of AI, and the belief that technology enhances rather than diminishes human creativity. Through projects like Cody M. Brooks, the label aims to lead the next generation of independent music production.The release of “A Very Cody Christmas” also marks a broader moment in the music industry. As generative audio, AI production tools, and virtual performance models evolve, independent labels increasingly experiment with these technologies to create new forms of music, reach global audiences, and introduce innovative storytelling. Wylde Chylde Records believes AI production will become increasingly common in the years ahead, especially for indie labels seeking to compete creatively while managing production costs.“A Very Cody Christmas” is available on all major music-streaming platforms. Music videos are premiering throughout the holiday season. To learn more about Cody M. Brooks or view additional releases, visit https://wyldechylderecords.rocks or the label’s official streaming and social media channels.

