Grammy Winner Brandy & Daughter Sy'rai Smith Make Screen Debut on Lifetime's "CHRISTMAS EVERYDAY" Premiere 11/29, 8/7 PM

"CHRISTMAS EVERYDAY" on LifetimeTV, Saturday, November 29 at 8/7c

Brandy & Daughter Sy'rai Smith Make Screen Debut in "CHRISTMAS EVERYDAY" Premiering 11/29, 8/7 PM on LIfetime - Brandy & Dr. Holly Carter Executive Produce

I’m beyond thrilled to be partnering with Dr. Holly Carter and Lifetime on this holiday project and having my own daughter star with me – even though we are playing sisters. It's such an honor!” — Brandy Norwood

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- " CHRISTMAS EVERYDAY " Lifetime's first original movie of the holiday season premieres, Saturday, November 29 at 8/7c. The sure-to-be-fan favorite Christmas movie is executive produced by Brandy Norwood and Dr. Holly Carter and marks the acting debut of Brandy's daughter Sy'rai, and the very first time the Mother-Daughter duo appear on screen together! Sy'rai plays Brandy's younger sister in the movie.The amazing "CHRISTMAS EVERYDAY" cast includes Robert C. Riley, Lamman Rucker, Journey Carter, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Kelvin Hair, Kajuana S. Marie, Bernadetter Speakes, Melissa Kurland, Michael Armstrong and Debbi Morgan.In this magical Christmas movie, Fancy (Brandy Norwood) is more determined than ever to uphold her father’s cherished Christmas traditions, following his untimely death, as her mother Evelyn (Debbi Morgan) also begins losing her sight. Things are chaotic as Fancy simultaneously plans her bridezilla baby sister, Belle’s (Sy’rai Smith), wedding when a water pipe suddenly bursts and disrupts the fairy tale wedding plans. Fancy finds herself unexpectedly drawn to the rugged, yet charming, contractor Jaylen (Robert C Riley) who is tasked with the repairs and renovation of the family home. Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (UnReal) also stars as Fancy’s co-worker Germaine who is working to undermine her career promotion. Through all the chaos, Fancy learns valuable lessons about faith, family, and the true meaning of Christmas.Roger Bobb directs from a script by Meg DeLoatch and Cameron J. Ross. Fox Entertainment Studios (FES) and Motion Entertainment produce, with executive producers including Brandy, Dr. Holly Carter, Stella Bulochnikov, and Ryan Ramsey, along with Fernando Szew, Hannah Pillemer, Larry Grimaldi, Adam Shepard for FES and Michael Buttiglieri and Chet Fenster for Motion Entertainment.Brandy had this to say about the exciting project, “The holidays are always about family as part of the festivities, so I’m beyond thrilled to be partnering with Dr. Holly Carter and Lifetime on this magical holiday project and having my own daughter star with me – even though we are playing sisters! Lifetime movies have become such a beloved tradition, and I’m honored to star and executive produce.”

"CHRISTMAS EVERYDAY" Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.