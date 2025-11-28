Independent Audit Confirms: SCDC 'Affordable Penthouse Fortress' Pre-Certified for Operational Net Zero Energy Potential

Assessment by Green Living, LLC verifies the engineering behind this inflation-resistant multifamily asset class designed for generational ownership.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC), a mission-driven sustainable development entity, today released the findings of a comprehensive technical feasibility assessment conducted by Green Living, LLC, a leading national green building consultant. The independent audit confirms that SCDC's proprietary "The SCDC Affordable Penthouse Fortress™" model demonstrates exceptionally strong positioning to achieve Operational Net Zero Energy Potential and 100-Year Durability across its planned national deployment.This voluntary "stress test" of the SCDC model validates the company's strategy to disrupt the multifamily housing sector by replacing disposable "merchant build" apartments with permanent, high-performance infrastructure.Independent VerificationIn the signed Pre-Certification Status Report, Elizabeth Repin, Principal of Green Living, LLC, validated the rigor of the design:"Based on our methodical, evidence-driven assessment, we can state with confidence that the SCDC prototype design demonstrates exceptionally strong positioning for achieving an operational Operational Net Zero Energy status and multiprogram green building pre-qualification at the highest levels."The Independent Audit: By The NumbersBased on a rigorous review of SCDC's standardized designs and specifications, the independent assessment verified the feasibility of the following performance metrics for SCDC's replicable national model:• Operational Net Zero Energy Potential: Confirmed design capacity for projected 110% annual PV generation, creating a surplus of power that hedges against rising utility costs.• 100-Year Durability: Identified a "Strong Case" for a 100-year durability lifespan, driven by SCDC's use of 8,000 PSI Reinforced Precast Insulated Concrete Panel (ICP) construction.• Emerald-Level Performance: Validated that the design is feasible for NGBS Emerald certification (650+ points), the highest rating available for green homes.• 4-Star Land Development: Confirmed the Master Plan is tracking to 4-Star status, verifying superior density, walkability, and stormwater management.• Water Independence: Verified a Water Rating Index (WRI) of 38, providing a 32-point margin of efficiency against the EPA baseline.• Human Health Leadership: Confirmed a feasibility score of 75 points on the WELL for Residential scale, nearly doubling the requirement for certification.Validating the "Paradigm Shift""The old rules of real estate say you build it cheap and sell it fast," said Odell Abdur-Raheem, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of SCDC. "We rejected that. We engineered the 'The SCDC Affordable Penthouse Fortress™' asset class, designed to last a century and power itself. We engaged Green Living, LLC to pressure-test our claims, and their report confirms what we have known all along: The SCDC model is not just a concept; it is a verified, replicable platform for generational wealth."According to the signed status report, the SCDC design serves as a "replicable model... planned for deployment in over 70 U.S. metro areas," providing a "flexible framework for adaptation to local codes".Low Risk, High PerformanceThe independent report also conducted a risk assessment of the SCDC prototype, concluding that "Design risk is low; the all-electric, high-performance envelope approach... positions the project competitively across all programs without requiring major redesign".This validation supports SCDC's "Paradigm Shift" strategy, offering Founding Investor-Purchasers access to a Recession-Resistant Workforce Housing asset class previously reserved for institutional capital.Exclusive Investor-Purchaser BriefingTo explain the financial implications of these audit findings, including the projected impact of Operational Net Zero Energy Potential operations on asset valuation, SCDC is hosting an exclusive briefing titled "The Architecture of Legacy."Founder Odell Abdur-Raheem will reveal how the "The SCDC Affordable Penthouse Fortress™" model leverages these verified technologies to create projected double-digit returns and inflation-proof equity through Fee-Simple Ownership.Access is limited. Secure your position for the briefing here: https://www.sharecommunitydevelopmentcorp.com/investor-purchaser-opportunity-registration About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a visionary development company dedicated to building multifamily "The SCDC Affordable Penthouse Fortress™" communities. Combining 8,000 PSI Reinforced Precast ICP construction, Resort-Style Blue Water Lagoon amenities, and Operational Net Zero Energy Potential, SCDC bridges the gap between premium living and social impact. SCDC Develops, Builds, Sells, and Manages Multifamily apartment buildings and communities as a problem-solving production company conglomerate. The company is currently in the presale stage of a planned 70-metro national expansion.Disclaimer: The Pre-Certification Status Report referenced herein is a preliminary, planning-grade, non-binding opinion based on documentation provided by SCDC. Final certification is contingent upon construction completion and third-party verification. SCDC is in the pre-development stage; no construction has been completed to date. All returns and performance metrics are projected. This document is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell securities. All investment involves risk.

