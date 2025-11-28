ClickFunnels $99 for 3 Months Discount Still Available Without Black Friday Offer for 2025

ClickFunnels 3 Months Discount

ClickFunnels is offering a $99 for 3 months discount on its Scale Plan, giving new users access to its full funnel builder, CRM, and AI tools.

TX, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025 approach, many funnel builders and online business owners are searching for a ClickFunnels discount or Black Friday coupon. Recent analysis of available offers shows that ClickFunnels has not announced an official percentage-off Black Friday or Cyber Monday sale for 2025, but continues to promote a separate, limited-time “3 months for $99” Scale plan offer as its primary public discount for new customers.===> Click Here to Get Started with the ClickFunnels $99 Discount This press release summarizes the current ClickFunnels discount landscape, clarifies the status of Black Friday expectations, and provides an overview of how the three-month promotion compares to standard pricing and to previous years’ seasonal bundles.ClickFunnels Discount Landscape in 2025Throughout 2025, ClickFunnels has appeared in multiple deal roundups and affiliate guides, many of which focus on bundles, trainings, and special challenges rather than traditional promo codes. These resources describe a mix of:- Time-limited promotions that include ClickFunnels access plus coaching or training, such as challenges or bundled courses.- Longer-form annual or “Funnel Hacker” bundles, sometimes highlighted around major shopping seasons.- Partner and affiliate promotions emphasizing stacked bonuses rather than simple coupon codes.At the same time, several independent Black Friday deal trackers have noted that ClickFunnels rarely runs conventional percentage-off sales or public coupon codes, even during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Learn more here: https://getplatform.link/clickfunnels-3months-access As of late November 2025, at least one long-form Black Friday overview specifically states that “ClickFunnels has no official Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals planned for 2025,” and that the company instead leans on targeted promotions and bundled value offers.Within this broader context, the 3 months for $99 offer has emerged as the most widely cited, concrete ClickFunnels discount currently available to new users, including those who might otherwise have been waiting for a Black Friday-specific offer.The 3-Months-for-$99 ClickFunnels Discount: Key FactsThe current ClickFunnels 3 months for $99 promotion is a limited-time deal that gives new customers access to the Scale plan for a total of $99 for 90 days, instead of paying the standard monthly rate for that period.Independent breakdowns describe the offer as follows:- Plan included: Scale plan (ClickFunnels 2.0)- Promo price: $99 total for 90 Days- Standard price: $197 per month (approximately $591 for three months at regular rates)- Estimated savings: About $492, or roughly 83% off the usual cost over the first 90 days- Eligibility: New ClickFunnels customers- Renewal: Renews at the standard $197/month after the 3-month promotional period, unless canceled- Cancellation: Can typically be canceled via the account dashboard or by contacting ClickFunnels support- Guarantee: Often accompanied by a 30-day money-back guarantee, according to current promotional materialsUnlike short free trials that offer 14 or 30 days of access, this ClickFunnels discount provides three full months to test the software under the Scale plan’s feature set.What the Scale Plan Includes During the 3-Month PeriodPublic pricing pages and promotional content describe the Scale plan as offering a broad feature set designed for users who are actively building and optimizing funnels. While exact inclusions can evolve as ClickFunnels updates its product tiers, commonly listed elements of the Scale-level experience include:- Funnels and websites- Drag-and-drop funnel builder- Ability to build multi-step funnels, landing pages, and simple websites- CRM-style contact and lead tracking- Management of contacts, segments, and basic follow-up sequences- Email and automation tools- Email broadcasts and workflows within the ClickFunnels environment- E-commerce and order flows- One-time purchases, subscriptions, order bumps, and upsells/downsells- Analytics and testing- Funnel performance tracking, split testing, and conversion metrics- Domains and workspaces (depending on tier and current pricing model)- Custom domain connections and workspaces or sub-accounts. Learn more here: https://getplatform.link/clickfunnels-3months-access The 3 months for $99 promotion grants access to these features under the Scale plan during the promotional window, giving new users a chance to design, launch, and refine sales funnels on the same terms as standard Scale subscribers.ClickFunnels Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2025: Clarifying What Is and Isn’t OfferedBecause “ClickFunnels Black Friday” is a common search each year, many users assume there will be a dedicated Black Friday ClickFunnels discount. However, current reporting indicates that, as of October 2025:No official percentage-based Black Friday or Cyber Monday discount has been publicly announced by ClickFunnels for 2025.The company’s promotional strategy tends to center on bundles, challenges, and extended-access offers rather than traditional coupon codes or sitewide sales.Some third-party sites present “projected” lifetime or annual bundle deals based on past promotions, but these projections are not the same as a currently active, official 2025 Black Friday sale.In other words, for users searching specifically for “ClickFunnels Black Friday discount 2025,” the most clearly documented, live promotion available to new customers at this time is the 3-months-for-$99 Scale plan offer, rather than a distinct Black Friday coupon.Some independent reviewers and deal trackers have characterized this 90-day promotion as a practical alternative to a traditional Black Friday sale, especially for new users who prefer a longer evaluation period over a one-time lifetime or annual bundle commitment.==> Get the ClickFunnels 3-months for $99 Offer Here How the Current ClickFunnels Discount Compares to Past Black Friday BundlesIn earlier years, ClickFunnels has been linked to Black Friday or seasonal bundles such as:- Annual or “Funnel Hacker” plans with stacked bonuses (courses, scripts, training libraries)- Lifetime-style offers where a one-time payment provided longer-term platform accessChallenge-based promotions (for example, the One Funnel Away Challenge) that combined a trial period with training and additional tools.Third-party write-ups note deals like:Lifetime access to the Funnel Hacker Annual Plan marketed at a reduced one-time price in particular yearsBlack Friday bundles emphasizing “savings” calculated by comparing annual prepay and course value against ongoing monthly billing and separate purchases.However, many of these offers were specific to previous years, and some current articles label similar bundles for 2025 as “projected” or “not available”, pending any official confirmation from ClickFunnels.By contrast, the 3 months for $99 promotion is:- A clearly defined, public offer tied directly to the Scale plan- Focused on a shorter, test-focused timeframe (90 days) rather than multi-year or lifetime commitments- Framed by independent reviewers as one of the most accessible ClickFunnels discounts currently available to new customers who want to evaluate the platform’s core features .This shift from headline-grabbing lifetime deals to a more modest but concrete short-term discount reflects a broader emphasis on giving potential users time to validate their funnel ideas and tech stack decisions. Learn more at https://getplatform.link/clickfunnels-3months-access Who the 3-Months-for-$99 ClickFunnels Discount May Be Best Suited ForWhile the ClickFunnels discount is available broadly to eligible new customers, its structure may be particularly relevant to:Entrepreneurs testing a new funnel conceptThose who want to validate a product, offer, or niche over 90 days without committing to full-price billing immediately.Course creators and coachesIndividuals launching or relaunching digital courses, coaching programs, or cohort-based offers who need funnels, webinars, and simple follow-up sequences.Agencies experimenting with funnel servicesAgencies considering ClickFunnels as an internal build platform or as part of a service offering for clients and wanting a defined test window.Existing tool users evaluating a switchBusinesses currently using other funnel builders or manual setups who want to explore whether ClickFunnels can simplify their stack.During the three-month promotional period, these users can:- Build and test funnels end-to-end- Connect email, payment, and automation tools- Collect performance data to inform a longer-term decision on whether to remain on the Scale plan at standard pricing, step down, or adopt a different system altogether.Considerations Before Acting on Any ClickFunnels DiscountEven with a promotional rate, adopting a new funnel platform involves evaluating more than just the headline discount. Prospective users may want to consider:Fit with current marketing strategyWhether ClickFunnels’ templates, workflows, and funnel styles align with the business’s target audience and offer structure.Integration requirementsCompatibility with current email service providers, CRMs, payment gateways, membership platforms, and analytics tools.Learning curve and implementation timeThe amount of time required to learn the platform, build funnels, and move existing assets into the new system.Standard pricing after the promotionThe Scale plan’s ongoing price (currently listed at $197/month in many public breakdowns) and whether that level fits into long-term budgets.Alternative funnel solutionsThe broader funnel and page builder market includes a range of competitors and alternatives. Third-party reviews often compare ClickFunnels with other platforms based on features, pricing, and ease of use.Considering these factors alongside the current ClickFunnels discount helps businesses determine whether a 90-day entry period is the right way to test the platform or if other tools or models may be more appropriate.===> To Get Started with the ClickFunnels $99 Discount, Click Here About ClickFunnelsClickFunnels is a funnel-building and online marketing platform founded by Russell Brunson and Todd Dickerson. The software is designed to help users create landing pages, sales funnels, checkout flows, and basic membership experiences without requiring advanced coding skills.Key capabilities highlighted in ClickFunnels documentation and reviews include:Funnel and page templates for lead generation, product launches, webinars, and sales campaignsDrag-and-drop editing and split testing toolsIntegration with payment gateways such as Stripe and PayPalEmail follow-up tools and basic CRM-style contact trackingFunctionality for memberships, digital products, and subscription offersClickFunnels offers multiple plan tiers and continues to iterate on its 2.0 platform, with ongoing updates to design tools, CRM capabilities, and integrations.

