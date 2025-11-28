Military Broadcast Radio Delivers Holiday Cheer with Christmas Backpacks for Valor Hospital Veterans

MBRADIO TV Brandon Stockley & MBR Volunteers

MBR celebrates its ninth year supporting homeless veterans by delivering 55 Christmas backpacks filled with essentials to Valor Hospital in Lakewood.

No veteran should ever feel forgotten, especially during the holidays. These backpacks are a reminder that their service still matters, their lives still matter, and their community is here for them” — Joel Hunt, Executive Director of Military Broadcast Radio

LAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Military Broadcast Radio (MBR) announces its ninth annual holiday gift initiative supporting homeless and at-risk veterans at the Valor Hospital in Lakewood. This year, MBR is transitioning from traditional gift baskets to “Christmas Backpacks,” providing essential items designed to help veterans stabilize, learn, and prepare for life beyond the hospital.On Wednesday, December 3rd, MBR will deliver 55 Christmas Backpacks to the veterans currently receiving care at Valor. Each backpack includes socks, beanies, hygiene essentials, learning tools, and comfort items intended to support veterans both during treatment and as they transition back into the community.Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley will join the Military Broadcast Radio team to personally deliver the backpacks. Several MBR DJ hosts are also flying in to volunteer at the event, highlighting the organization’s deep commitment to supporting veterans nationwide.“We want every veteran in that hospital to know they are seen, valued, and supported,” said Joel Hunt, Executive Director of MBR. “This program has been one of our most cherished traditions since 2018, and we are proud to continue it.”Those wishing to support the Christmas Backpack program or contribute to future MBR veteran initiatives can donate at:Media Contact:Military Broadcast RadioEmail: manager@mbradio.usWebsite: https://mbradio.us

